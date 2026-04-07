Wrexham Standings: EFL Championship Table After 41 Games

Wrexham suffered a humiliating 5–1 defeat to Southampton on Tuesday night, spelling potential disaster for their Premier League ambitions.

Much like in their 2–2 draw with West Brom on Friday, the Red Dragons saw themselves go down 2–0 in the early stages, leaving them a mountain to climb to get back into the game. Josh Windass started the trek with a goal in the 34th minute, but his right-footed strike would be the only bright spot for his side at the STōK Cae Ras.

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Southampton came out of the tunnel and rallied three unanswered goals past Arthur Okonkwo to collect three points in emphatic fashion.

Wrexham have now dropped points in three of their last four matches during the most critical stretch of the season. Suddenly, their dreams of playing in the Premier League next season are slipping through their fingers.

Wrexham Standings After 41 Games in the EFL Championship

Josh Windass’s goal was the only bright spot for Wrexham against Southampton. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Place Team Points Games Played 1 Coventry 84 41 2 Ipswich Town 72 39 3 Middlesbrough 72 41 4 Millwall 72 41 5 Hull City 68 40 6 Southampton 66 40 7 Wrexham 64 41

Wrexham’s lopsided defeat to Southampton pushed Phil Parkinson’s men out of the playoff places. The Red Dragons now sit in seventh place with 64 points in 41 matches this season.

The Saints, meanwhile, now occupy sixth place with 66 points. A two-point gap is not the end of the world for Wrexham, except Southampton have a game in hand. Should they walk away with a victory in that clash, they will be five points ahead.

With the season coming to a close in less than a month, there is no more room for error if the Welsh outfit wants to earn a spot in the playoffs come May. Not only can the Red Dragons not drop any more points in their final matches, but they also must hope Southampton trips up—more than once.

Wrexham’s Next Five Games

Wrexham have a tough slate of fixtures coming up. | Jack Thomas/WWFC/Wolves/Getty Images

Opponent Date Competition Birmingham City (A) April 12 Championship Stoke City (H) April 18 Championship Oxford United (A) April 21 Championship Coventry City (A) April 25 Championship Middlesbrough (H) May 2 Championship

Next up for Wrexham is a trip to Birmingham, where they will be desperate to return to winning ways. The Blues will come into the match with all the confidence in the world considering they have not lost to Wrexham in their last three meetings, stemming back to the teams’ League One battles.

Stoke City, the next opponent on the horizon, will feel a similar way considering they defeated Parkinson’s men 1–0 in the reverse fixture. Except that victory came at bet365 Stadium, whereas the awaiting clash is unfolding in North Wales.

Relegation-battling Oxford United should pose little threat, giving the Red Dragons a brief reprieve before they play two extremely difficult matches against league-leaders Coventry City and third-place Middlesbrough. The two opponents are a nightmare for a side that might need two season-ending wins to make the playoffs.

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