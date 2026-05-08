The Wrexham Star Who Could Be Like a New Signing Next Season

Of the 13 players Wrexham signed last summer, none arrived with as much intrigue as Liberato Cacace.

The New Zealand international temporarily became Wrexham’s record signing when he joined from Italian side Empoli for $2.97 million following their relegation from Serie A. It was a bold move that signaled a change in the Welsh club’s transfer strategy as they geared up for their first Championship campaign in 43 years.

Cacace impressed in the opening-day defeat to Southampton, but before he could settle into life at his new club, he was sidelined with a thigh issue. It kept him out of four matches before he returned to help the Red Dragons defeat Millwall for their first win of the season.

The 25-year-old lasted 77 minutes before he suffered another setback, one of four he would experience during his debut season in North Wales. Cacace only made 13 appearances across all competitions, with a five-game run in late fall his longest spell in the team without injury.

It was a shock to the system for the left wingback, who didn’t miss a single match because of injury during his three previous seasons with Empoli. Now back to match fitness, he hopes a successful World Cup with New Zealand this summer could be the perfect springboard for his second season with Wrexham.

Liberato Cacace Reflects on First Wrexham Season

Wrexham paid $2.97 million to sign Cacace from Empoli. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

“In terms of the football, it is just relentless here,” Cacace reflected on his first season with Wrexham in a chat with The Unused Subs podcast. “It is almost like a basketball game; it is end-to-end, especially with the position I play. It is a massive demand for me.

“I think that is also a reason why things happened the way they have happened with my season. It’s just relentless, high quality. I think that is the biggest difference. Italy is so tactical, it’s like a chess game. Here, the pitch is so open, you are running so much at a high speed, it is almost like who is the fittest team that can score.”

As well as the physical demands, Cacace has had to adapt to a new culture in North Wales. His mother and father recently visited for a couple of months, though he typically only manages to see them once a year. The defender has support from both his sister and girlfriend, who each live in London, but it has been a tough first season at the club, exacerbated by those injury issues. Still, he wouldn’t change it.

“I have always managed to adapt everywhere I have gone,” he insisted. “This season, away from the pitch, I have developed so much. It has taken this season for me to really look at myself and improve away from the pitch, which is something I needed.

“Over time, especially this season, I have learned to understand my body, and I have become more patient. Moving forward, I obviously understand my body a lot more, because this was all new to me. I think even with how the season has gone, it is still a decision I am really happy with.”

2025/26 Season Stats Value Games played 13 Minutes played 780 Starts 9 Matches completed 4 Goals 1 Assists 0

Cacace had several offers when he decided to leave Empoli last summer, including one from newly promoted Italian club Cremonese, but instead opted for a move to Wrexham after some advice from former teammate Liam Henderson, who was more aware of the incredible opportunity and ambition on offer.

“That is why I signed here: to play in the Premier League,” he continued. “I really want to do that with Wrexham and I think we can, we will get there one day. I didn’t think we’d be this close in the first season if I am really honest; that was prior to signing. Then once I signed and I saw the team we were creating ... we had an amazing group of players.”

It wouldn’t be a Wrexham chat without mention of the owners, either. Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds remain a huge draw to the club, though their role in recruitment has diminished as Wrexham has risen up the leagues. After three successive promotions, the sales pitch takes care of itself, though they are always on hand to welcome new signings and help them settle into their new surroundings.

“It was a pretty crazy experience when I first signed officially,” the New Zealander said. “I hopped on the plane to Wrexham and, crazy enough, the team weren’t there; they were in New Zealand [for pre-season].

“As I was about to get on the plane, I got a WhatsApp message. It said ‘RR,’ and I didn’t put two and two together. I opened the WhatsApp message and it was a video of Ryan welcoming me to the club. I didn’t expect it to be as quick as it was. I thought maybe when he was going to watch a game or come watch training, that is when he would properly introduce himself. Straightaway, he did it, and I thought that was really welcoming and showed what kind of owners they are.

“He is exactly what you see on camera; he is funny. He is just like that 24/7. I have met him in person and he is just that exact person you see on TV. I get nervous when I speak to him. I don’t really like speaking to people, and he is an A-list celebrity. You don’t really know what to say when he is standing in front of you.”

Cacace will hope that his soccer does all of the talking next season instead.

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