Wrexham vs. Preston: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham need to show significant signs of improvement when they welcome Preston North End to the Racecourse Ground this weekend.

Phil Parkinson's men are winless in their last two matches and have won just two of their previous 13 competitive matches, dating back to the end of last season. The Red Dragons lost at home to West Bromwich Albion midweek, conceding two late goals in a 2–1 defeat.

Preston have endured an even worse start to the new season, collecting just four points from a possible 30 across their first 10 matches. They were thumped 4–0 by Birmingham City on Tuesday and will also be searching for a morale-boosting result in North Wales this weekend.

Wrexham vs. Preston Prediction

The Red Dragons Roar

Wrexham have won just two matches this season across all competitions. | PA Images/Getty Images

Wrexham might have ambitions of reaching the Premier League, but right now, they are simply a mediocre Championship club. That reality is understandable given the journey they have been on, but it also falls short of expectations considering the money spent and the targets they have set for themselves.

Preston are in their 12th-consecutive season in the Championship, with their immediate focus on staying in the division before they can start thinking about promotion to the Premier League.

With tensions high among both fan bases, each will see this as an opportunity to secure three precious points. The home team will ultimately be favored to pull out a scrappy win, though.

The Racecourse roar: Wrexham were booed by some supporters at full-time midweek, and it will be interesting to see what reception Parkinson and his players receive this weekend. The Racecourse crowd played a huge part in the recent victory over Southampton and will be needed again this time around.

Wrexham were booed by some supporters at full-time midweek, and it will be interesting to see what reception Parkinson and his players receive this weekend. The Racecourse crowd played a huge part in the recent victory over Southampton and will be needed again this time around. A point to prove: Ben Whiteman caused considerable controversy when he left Preston to join Wrexham in the summer and is expected to start in the heart of midfield. He has yet to win over his new fan base and could use a strong performance this weekend to strengthen his case.

Ben Whiteman caused considerable controversy when he left Preston to join Wrexham in the summer and is expected to start in the heart of midfield. He has yet to win over his new fan base and could use a strong performance this weekend to strengthen his case. Got to show more: Wrexham could have few complaints about their defeat to West Brom, given how uninspiring their display was. They need to show significant improvement this weekend, with the performance just as important as the result.

Prediction: Wrexham 2–1 Preston

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Preston

Wrexham could make a couple of changes against Preston this weekend. | FotMob

Parkinson will want to freshen up his side after the midweek defeat, but there is only so much he can do given the current injury situation. There could be a change in defense, with Joe Worrall an option to replace Zak Vyner in the backline, while Danny Imray could earn a start at right wingback.

Lewis O'Brien should partner Whiteman in central midfield, though Parkinson has fewer options in the advanced positions. Callum O'Hare needs a strong performance in attacking midfield, while Kieffer Moore remains the standout option up top.

Wrexham predicted starting lineup vs. Preston (3-4-2-1): Patterson; Hyam, Worrall, Doyle; Imray, O'Brien, Whiteman, Ekomié; Rathbone, O'Hare; Moore.

Preston Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Preston will be forced into at least one change against Wrexham. | FotMob

Graham Alexander is in a similar position to Parkinson, with a selection crisis that has depleted his first-team squad. Preston will have to make at least one change from midweek, with Stan Mills suspended after being sent off against Birmingham.

Andrija Vukčević could return to the starting lineup, allowing Odeluga Offiah to move out wide. Meanwhile, Alfie Devine and Callum Lang are two attacking threats for Wrexham to watch.

Preston predicted starting lineup vs. Wrexham (3-4-2-1): Iversen; Storey, Vukčević, Hughes; Offiah, Leroy, Thompson, Small; Devine, Gibbs; Lang.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Preston Kick Off?

Location: Wrexham, Wales

Stadium: Racecourse Ground

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Kickoff: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Preston on TV and Live Stream

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