Wrexham will be without two key players when they host Stoke City in their crucial EFL Championship fixture this weekend.

The Red Dragons head into the weekend seventh in the league table, four points behind Hull City, who occupy the final playoff position. Wrexham have won just one of their previous five matches in the competition and know a huge improvement is required to keep their Premier League dream alive.

Phil Parkinson held his pre-match press conference on Thursday and confirmed his side would be without January signing Zak Vyner and key midfielder Ben Sheaf this weekend. Wales international Nathan Broadhead has also been labeled a doubt due to a “tight hamstring” following the defeat to Birmingham City last weekend.

Wrexham Team News vs. Stoke City

Nathan Broadhead is a doubt to face Stoke City. | Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wrexham will be without Zak Vyner (groin) and Ben Sheaf (knee) when they welcome Stoke City to the STōK Cae Ras on Saturday. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Parkinson confirmed: “Yeah, Matty (James) is fine. He was never going to play more than 60 minutes at the weekend, but he’s fine.”

“Ben (Sheaf) is still not with us on the training pitch, he has had some training, but he’s head a minor setback. Broadhead has got a tight hamstring, so we’re just going to review that up until the weekend. Zak Vyner has got a rescan on his groin tomorrow (Friday), but I don’t think there is anything fresh.”

When asked if there would be later fitness tests for Vyner and Broadhead, the Wrexham manager added: “No, Zack won’t make the weekend. Zack has got a scan tomorrow. He’s feeling a lot better, but it’ll be too soon. Nathan, we will assess very close to kickoff.”

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Stoke City

Phil Parkinson could make changes from the team that lost to Birmingham. | FootballUser

Parkinson could make a couple of changes from the side that produced one of Wrexham’s worst performances of the season against Birmingham City last time out—one where the Red Dragons failed to register a single shot on target during the match.

The poor attacking performance could lead Parkinson to make changes to his forward line, with top goalscorer Josh Windass likely to be recalled to the lineup. Dominic Hyam could also return in central defence after he was rested for the Birmingham defeat.

Arthur Okonkwo is likely to retain his starting role in goal, while Hyam could be joined by Max Cleworth and Callum Doyle in defence. Issa Kabore and George Thomason are the obvious selections at wingback, with Matty James and George Dobson options in central midfield.

Windass could be partnered by Lewis O'Brien in attacking midfield, with Broadhead a doubt due to his hamstring issue. Kieffer Moore is likely to keep his starting role as the sole striker.

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