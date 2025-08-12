WSG Tirol vs. Real Madrid: How to Watch Preseason Friendly on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid are in action for the first time since they succumbed to a 4–0 drubbing at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup.
The summer tournament has distorted Madrid’s plans ahead of the 2025–26 season, with only one fixture arranged before their La Liga opener.
The club were unsuccessful in their efforts to postpone their first game of the league season at home to Osasuna, but will have a couple of extra days to prepare with the fixture scheduled for next Tuesday. Thus, the new season will merely be a week away when they kick-off in Innsbruck.
Xabi Alonso has named a strong travelling squad for their Austria trip, and here’s how you can watch WSG Tirol vs. Real Madrid on TV and live stream.
What Time Does WSG Tirol vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Innsbruck, Austria
- Venue: Tivoli Stadium Tirol
- Date: Tuesday, August 12
- Kick-off time: 6 p.m. BST / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT
How to Watch WSG Tirol vs. Real Madrid on TV and Live Stream
Supporters around the world can tune into Real Madrid’s sole preseason friendly of the summer via Real Madrid TV.
The club’s dedicated channel will be streaming the fixture for free on Tuesday evening. In the United States and Canada, the channel is supported by Tubi.
For those without access to the TV channel, the friendly can also be streamed via Real Madrid Play, which is accessible on the club’s website and mobile app.
What Next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid are a week away from the start of the 2025–26 season, with Osasuna, who finished ninth in La Liga last season and have proven to be tricky opposition in recent years, their first opponents.
Alonso has a fairly tame start to his tenure, with his team taking on the newly-promoted Real Oviedo on Matchweek 2 before clashes against Mallorca, Real Sociedad and Espanyol. The first Madrid Derby and major test of the domestic season is scheduled for Sept. 28.