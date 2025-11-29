Xabi Alonso Bites Back at Real Madrid Sack Speculation
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has claimed the team are “very solid” from within in response to mounting speculation about his relationship with a number of key players at the Bernabéu.
While Los Blancos remain in an imposing position in the La Liga title race, numerous reports have claimed all is not well inside the club. Speculation that several big names have taken a disliking to Alonso has been rife, while winger Vinicius Junior is even said to have used his strained relationship with the new manager to explain his reluctance to sign a new contract.
Some reports have gone as far as to suggest Alonso could be relieved of his duties at the Bernabéu, despite the on-field success the team has enjoyed thus far.
In the face of the allegations, Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde took to Instagram with a strong message, stating: “After a week of many things being said, we are more united than ever. Having Vini and [Kylian] Mbappé is luck, but having the best team in the world committed is an honor.”
Asked whether hearing that message came as a relief, Alonso took the opportunity to suggest claims of unrest in the dressing room are unfounded.
“I’ve always felt that the team is very united,” he said. “We all know and are clear about the objective, which is to reach the end of March, April, May with a chance to win everything.
“We’re together in the good times and the not-so-good times. These things happen in football teams. We have a good connection on a daily basis. Despite everything that’s being said and what some people want, we’re very solid from within.”
Alonso: Good Relationship With Jude Bellingham
While Vinicius has been the focal point of the speculation, not least because of his public displays of frustration towards the boss, midfielder Jude Bellingham is another who is alleged to be displeased with Alonso.
Given the chance to set the record straight, Alonso also stressed that not only are there no issues with Bellingham, but the pair actually have a close bond.
“I have a very good relationship with him,” Alonso said. “He has that eagerness to learn, to know, to help, to be more efficient.
“I like that type of player who comes to ask questions to see how he can improve. We’ll see where he can fit in best. He’s one of those players who has that initiative, who fits into different roles. We need to know what’s going on around him.”