Xabi Alonso Lists Three Key Objectives After Official Chelsea Appointment

Chelsea have announced the permanent appointment of Xabi Alonso, who outlined three clear objectives after taking on his first managerial position in the Premier League.

The former Real Madrid boss revealed that his focus would be on “hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies,” a triumvirate of tasks which have not always been so forthcoming for his predecessors during BlueCo’s divisive ownership of Chelsea.

News of Alonso’s appointment was confirmed shortly after Chelsea lost Saturday’s FA Cup final to Manchester City under the watch of interim boss Calum McFarlane. Liam Rosenior had only been afforded 106 days in the position, plenty of time to lose the faith of the locker room but nowhere near enough to instil a coherent style of play, before he was sacked in April.

Enzo Maresca had come closest to filling the testing brief set by Chelsea’s owners, lifting the Conference League and Club World Cup trophies after qualifying for the Champions League in his first season at the helm with a roster devoid of experience. The Blues were on course for another top-five finish when Maresca unexpected parted ways at the turn of the year following a falling out with the club’s upper hierarchy.

It felt pointed that Alonso stressed a sense of alignment during his brief opening statements as Chelsea boss. “From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition,” the told the club’s official website. “We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies.”

“Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football,” Alonso noted, “and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club.”

Xabi Alonso Chelsea Contract Details: Start Date, Length

Xabi Alonso has made a return to the Premier League. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Alonso has penned a four-year deal with the Blues but won’t begin his role until the start of the 2026–27 campaign, officially taking charge from July 1, 2026 before overseeing preseason training.

Chelsea’s BlueCo owners have tended to dish out obscenely long contracts to both players and managers, most of whom have seen out little more than one season. Rosenior, for instance, lasted just three months after penning a six-and-a-half-year deal. This has proven to be a very costly exercise in overconfidence, with more than $59 million thought to have been spent on paying off the previous five permanent managers to have left under the current regime.

There are higher hopes for Alonso, whose record of winning the Bundesliga during an unbeaten season with Bayer Leverkusen in 2023–24 ensured he would be considered one of the game’s most exciting managerial prospects. A chastening experience at Real Madrid initially dented that reputation, but the chaos which has unfolded since he was sacked by the club in January has only seen his standing in the game rise again.

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