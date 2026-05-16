Man City Win 2025–26 FA Cup After Hard-Fought Victory Over Chelsea

Manchester City have won the 2025–26 FA Cup after fighting to a 1–0 victory over Chelsea in Saturday’s final.

The Cityzens, having already beaten Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, were favorites heading into the game but threatened to make hard work of proceedings with an uninspiring first half.

The game was on a knife edge for 70 minutes until a moment of brilliance from Antoine Semenyo, who received Erling Haaland’s low cross with a delightful flick that evaded Blues goalkeeper Robert Sánchez and nestled into the bottom corner.

Victory seals Pep Guardiola’s 20th major trophy in 10 years as City manager and the third time he has lifted the FA Cup.

This run to FA Cup glory will feel particularly sweet for City after it saw them dispatch some of their fiercest domestic rivals.

Long before Saturday’s win over Chelsea, City saw off both Newcastle United and Liverpool in the round of 16 and quarterfinals, respectively. They were given a real scare by Championship side Southampton in the semifinals, needing two strikes in the dying embers to advance past the Saints.

That comeback earned City yet another trip to Wembley, where Semenyo etched his name into history with a delightful winner.

Every Trophy Won by Pep Guardiola as Man City Manager

Competition Victories Years Won Premier League 6 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24 Champions League 1 2022–23 FA Cup 3 2018–19, 2022–23, 2025–26 Carabao Cup 5 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21, 2025–26 Community Shield 3 2018–19, 2019–20, 2024–25 UEFA Super Cup 1 2023–24 Club World Cup 1 2023–24

Man City Hoping to Build Momentum in Premier League Title Fight

Man City’s season may not be finished yet. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

City will be delighted to add a second piece of silverware at the end of a season which has, objectively, fallen short of expectations, but the celebrations will not last long.

There is still a slim chance of a treble for Guardiola’s side, who sit two points behind Arsenal with two games remaining in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal are in action first, hosting relegated Burnley on Monday knowing they cannot confirm themselves as Premier League champions just yet. If the Gunners want an early coronation, they will need another slip-up from City when they face Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Guardiola will demand full focus from his FA Cup winners, who can take the race down to the final day of the season and hope for a favor from Crystal Palace, who host Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on May 24.

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