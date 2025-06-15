Xabi Alonso ‘Plans to Promote’ Surprising Young Gem at Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso is reportedly eyeing 17-year-old Joan Martínez as an additional defensive reinforcement for Real Madrid next season.
After Real Madrid’s 2024–25 campaign was marred by defensive injuries and woes, Alonso is making sure his new team’s backline is poised for success. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen already made the move to the Spanish capital this summer to join the biggest club in the world and Los Blancos also have their sights set on signing Benfica's Álvaro Carreras.
Still, Alonso wants even more defensive depth ahead of the 2025–26 season. AS report the Spaniard is eager to ingratiate Martínez into the first team. The center back is one of the most promising young talents in Real Madrid’s academy and could get more opportunities to shine under Alonso moving forward.
Martínez missed the entirety of last season after suffering an ACL injury, but he previously impressed in Real Madrid’s preseason matches last summer. At just 16 years old, the defender held his own and played well against AC Milan and Barcelona in the United States.
Alonso must proceed with caution, though, given Martínez’s recent recovery. There is reportedly “no rush” to call-up the teenager, but he is one of Alonso’s first options should he wish to introduce a sixth center back to the team. In fact, the manager wishes to have Martínez “train regularly” with the first team.
It is rather unlikely the 17-year-old would take playing opportunities from Antonio Rüdiger, Éder Militão, Raúl Asencio and Huijsen, but he could replace David Alaba in Alonso’s rotation; the Austrian has yet to rediscover his form since his own ACL injury last season and has recently fell down the depth chart at Real Madrid.
With such a quick turnaround from the FIFA Club World Cup to the 2025–26 La Liga season, having extra talent at center back will only help Real Madrid in their quest to dethrone Barcelona as the champions of Spain. It will be up to Martínez to make the most of any opportunities moving forward.