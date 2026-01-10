‘Emotional’—Xabi Alonso Makes Telling Vinicius Junior Admission Before El Clasico
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso admitted Vinicius Junior is an “emotional” player as he praised the rest of the dressing room for their ongoing support of the under-fire forward.
Vinicius has often found himself embroiled in controversy when it comes to his on-field antics and was recently the victim of taunts from Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone during the Super Cup semifinal.
When his expiring contract and underwhelming form—Vinicius is without a goal since October—are taken into consideration, it was put to Alonso that managing the 25-year-old is becoming too much of a challenge.
“Every player is different,” Alonso reflected ahead of Sunday’s final against Barcelona. “You have to be smart about it at every moment.
“Vini is emotional. You have to know how to be there for him. His teammates and the coaching staff make sure he understands. It’s a matter of timing. He’ll be back to his best and he’ll be decisive. We absolutely need him tomorrow. I hope to see him smile.”
Dani Carvajal: No Doubts About Vini Jr’s Quality
Madrid captain Dani Carvajal followed Alonso in speaking to the media on Saturday and, predictably, was asked his own share of questions about Vinicius.
Carvajal was in no doubt about what Vinicius can bring to the team and warned the Brazilian’s critics that he actually thrives off the controversy sent his way.
“Vini is extremely important to us,” Carvajal said. “I think Vini will have a fantastic game tomorrow; we’re all absolutely convinced of it.
“He’s already experienced the rumors many times. It’s crystal clear that he’s an incredible player, and I’m convinced that tomorrow will be an important and big day for him.
“He’s mature and professional enough not to get involved in those kinds of arguments. But I know he likes it, he thrives in those situations and it motivates him even more.”