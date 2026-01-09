Xabi Alonso Slams Bitter Rival for Vinicius Jr Transfer Jibe
A furious Xabi Alonso claimed that Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone had “crossed the line” with the comments he aimed at Vinicius Junior during Thursday’s hotly contested derby.
Real Madrid got the better of Atlético in a 2–1 victory, setting up a Clásico against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Vinicius did not have a particularly impressive individual display, although he did have to contend with Simeone’s sharpened barbs while patrolling the touchline.
There is no love lost between the two protagonists of most Madrid derbies. Simeone’s disdain for the divisive Brazilian forward is so potent that he has taken to calling Vinicius Jr out in matches which don’t involve him or Real at all.
The pair clashed throughout Thursday’s heated affair, squaring up in the first half, at half time and when Vinicius Jr was substituted in the final 10 minutes.
What Diego Simeone Said to Vinicius Jr
Florentino is going to get rid of you, remember what I’m telling you.- Diego Simeone.
Simeone was caught by the television coverage of the Spanish Super Cup semifinal appearing to tell Vinicius Jr that his days at Real Madrid were numbered. The Atlético boss is thought to have claimed that Real president Florentino Pérez has grown tired of the Brazilian’s ongoing contract saga and will accept the numerous lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League.
When confronted with these words, Simeone shrugged: “I don’t remember, my memory is a bit fuzzy.”
The Argentine boss also noted: “I have nothing to say. What happens on the pitch, as it has since we were kids, stays on the pitch. Nothing more to add.”
The pair initially clashed in the first half and came together again when Vinicius Jr was making his way off the pitch in the 81st minute. Simeone appeared to reprimand the winger once again, inspiring a challenge to “meet him after the match” from the Brazil international, according to MARCA.
Alonso: Not Anything Goes
Alonso has had his own sharp exchange of words with Vinicius Jr this season but took exception with Simeone’s intervention. “I didn’t like it,” he told Movistar.
“I saw that Cholo said something to him. For me, those things cross a line in terms of respect of a colleague ... not anything goes.”
“I try to be respectful with players of opposing teams,” Alonso later added. “When I saw and heard what [Simeone] said, I liked it even less. What he said isn’t an example of a good sportsman. You have to have respect for your opponents. There’s a limit.”
Vinicius Jr Takes Another Swipe at Simeone
This was the 19th meeting between Vinicius Jr and Simeone. Real have the considerably stronger record in these head-to-heads, winning 11 and losing just three, yet the Brazilian has struggled to influence proceedings. After drawing another blank on Thursday, Vinicius Jr’s record against Atlético stands at one goal from 19 games.
Yet, he would have the last laugh this midweek.
After watching his teammates see out a 2–1 win, a small slice of revenge after Real were thrashed 5–2 in the first Madrid derby of the season, Vinicius Jr took to social media. Commenting beneath a post which showed the incident between himself and Simeone, Madrid’s No. 7 wrote: “You’ve lost another knockout round.”