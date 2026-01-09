SI

Xabi Alonso Slams Bitter Rival for Vinicius Jr Transfer Jibe

Vinicius Jr had the last laugh with a pointed social media post.

Grey Whitebloom

Xabi Alonso (right) lost his signature cool with Diego Simeone on Thursday night.
Xabi Alonso (right) lost his signature cool with Diego Simeone on Thursday night. / Fadel SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

A furious Xabi Alonso claimed that Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone had “crossed the line” with the comments he aimed at Vinicius Junior during Thursday’s hotly contested derby.

Real Madrid got the better of Atlético in a 2–1 victory, setting up a Clásico against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. Vinicius did not have a particularly impressive individual display, although he did have to contend with Simeone’s sharpened barbs while patrolling the touchline.

There is no love lost between the two protagonists of most Madrid derbies. Simeone’s disdain for the divisive Brazilian forward is so potent that he has taken to calling Vinicius Jr out in matches which don’t involve him or Real at all.

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

The pair clashed throughout Thursday’s heated affair, squaring up in the first half, at half time and when Vinicius Jr was substituted in the final 10 minutes.

What Diego Simeone Said to Vinicius Jr

Vinicius Jr (left), Diego Simeone (center) and Xabi Alonso.
Vinicius Jr (left) was subbed off for Real Madrid. / Fadel SENNA/AFP/Getty Images

Florentino is going to get rid of you, remember what I’m telling you.

Diego Simeone.

Simeone was caught by the television coverage of the Spanish Super Cup semifinal appearing to tell Vinicius Jr that his days at Real Madrid were numbered. The Atlético boss is thought to have claimed that Real president Florentino Pérez has grown tired of the Brazilian’s ongoing contract saga and will accept the numerous lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League.

When confronted with these words, Simeone shrugged: “I don’t remember, my memory is a bit fuzzy.”

The Argentine boss also noted: “I have nothing to say. What happens on the pitch, as it has since we were kids, stays on the pitch. Nothing more to add.”

The pair initially clashed in the first half and came together again when Vinicius Jr was making his way off the pitch in the 81st minute. Simeone appeared to reprimand the winger once again, inspiring a challenge to “meet him after the match” from the Brazil international, according to MARCA.

Alonso: Not Anything Goes

Xabi Alonso shouting.
Xabi Alonso was not impressed with Diego Simeone. / Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Alonso has had his own sharp exchange of words with Vinicius Jr this season but took exception with Simeone’s intervention. “I didn’t like it,” he told Movistar.

“I saw that Cholo said something to him. For me, those things cross a line in terms of respect of a colleague ... not anything goes.”

“I try to be respectful with players of opposing teams,” Alonso later added. “When I saw and heard what [Simeone] said, I liked it even less. What he said isn’t an example of a good sportsman. You have to have respect for your opponents. There’s a limit.”

Next. Best Real Madrid Ever. The 25 Best Real Madrid Players Ever—Ranked. dark

Vinicius Jr Takes Another Swipe at Simeone

Vinicius Junior getting escorted away.
Vinicius Junior had to be escorted away from Diego Simeone. / Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

This was the 19th meeting between Vinicius Jr and Simeone. Real have the considerably stronger record in these head-to-heads, winning 11 and losing just three, yet the Brazilian has struggled to influence proceedings. After drawing another blank on Thursday, Vinicius Jr’s record against Atlético stands at one goal from 19 games.

Yet, he would have the last laugh this midweek.

After watching his teammates see out a 2–1 win, a small slice of revenge after Real were thrashed 5–2 in the first Madrid derby of the season, Vinicius Jr took to social media. Commenting beneath a post which showed the incident between himself and Simeone, Madrid’s No. 7 wrote: “You’ve lost another knockout round.”

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE

feed

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

Home/Soccer