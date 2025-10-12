Zlatan Ibrahimovic Claims Lamine Yamal Deserved Ballon d’Or for One Key Reason
Zlatan Ibrahimović admitted he would have given the 2025 Ballon d’Or to Lamine Yamal over Ousmane Dembélé, saying the former made more of an individual difference.
The Ballon d’Or is the most prestigious individual award given each year in soccer. Dembélé won the 2025 honor after guiding Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League trophy. Though, Ibrahimović, formerly of Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United, would have given it to the 18-year-old phenom.
Both players were widely considered the two favorites coming into the ceremony, though Ibrahimović would have rewritten history if he was the determining vote.
“You have to judge the player on his ability to make a difference individually. For me, Yamal did. I would have given it to Yamal,” Ibrahimović said to Gazzetta dello Sport at the Festival dello Sport di Trento.
Yamal Dreams of Multiple Ballon d’Ors
The personal numbers, and European silverware, were in the eventual winner’s favor.
Dembélé finished 2024–25 with 35 goals and 16 assists across all competitions winning a historic quadruple. Yamal, who won a domestic treble with Barcelona, had 18 goals and 25 assists. Winning the Champions League in the manner PSG did, and his goal contributions, likely played a big role in determining how voters casted ballots.
Still, Yamal made more of a difference individually in Ibrahimović’s eyes.
The Spaniard didn’t leave the September ceremony empty handed, though, claiming a second consecutive Kopa Trophy—the award given to the best player under 21 years old. In doing so, he became the first player to win the prize back-to-back.
“God’s plan is perfect, you have to climb to get to the top,” Yamal said after the ceremony. “Happy for the Kopa trophy x2 and congratulate Dembélé for the award and the great season.”
The 18-year-old made his feelings public in regards to chasing the top prize. “I told my friends, I don’t dream about winning a Ballon d’Or, I dream about winning many,” Yamal revealed earlier in the year.
2025 Ballon d’Or Voting Breakdown: Top 10
Ranking
Player
Country, Club
Points
1
Ousmane Dembélé
France, Paris Saint-Germain
1,380
2
Lamine Yamal
Spain, Barcelona
1,059
3
Vitinha
Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain
703
4
Mohamed Salah
Egypt, Liverpool
657
5
Raphinha
Brazil, Barcelona
620
6
Achraf Hakimi
Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain
484
7
Kylian Mbappé
France, Real Madrid
378
8
Cole Palmer
England, Chelsea
211
9
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Italy, Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City
172
10
Nuno Mendes
Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain
171
Dembélé earned 73 first-place votes compared to Yamal’s 11. That difference led to a comfortable gap between the pair at the top of the standings. The two players were the only to receive over 1,000 voting points.