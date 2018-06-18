Here's how to apply to be a breaking news writer at SI.com.
Sports Illustrated is hiring an entry-level breaking news writer, based in New York City. We're looking for an ambitious young reporter with sound journalistic instincts who feels comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
The ideal candidate should feel comfortable writing a mix of hard news stories and Extra Mustard posts, and has a basic understanding of Search Engine Optimization. Candidates should be able to write quickly and cleanly. The ability to work collaboratively in a team environment is essential.
This is an hourly position to start; 40 hours a week.
Requirements:
• Journalism experience, either professional or collegiate
• Sound news judgment
• Ability to work quickly
• Can write clean copy under fast-paced deadline
• Thorough knowledge of sports
• Understands how to use social media to find stories
• Flexibility to work nights and weekends
• Must be willing to work out of SI's New York City office
To apply, send your resume and three clips to Stanley.Kay@simail.com and Chris.Chavez@simail.com. Please include "Breaking News Writer" in your subject line.