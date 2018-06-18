Sports Illustrated is hiring an entry-level breaking news writer, based in New York City. We're looking for an ambitious young reporter with sound journalistic instincts who feels comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

The ideal candidate should feel comfortable writing a mix of hard news stories and Extra Mustard posts, and has a basic understanding of Search Engine Optimization. Candidates should be able to write quickly and cleanly. The ability to work collaboratively in a team environment is essential.

This is an hourly position to start; 40 hours a week.

Requirements:

• Journalism experience, either professional or collegiate

• Sound news judgment

• Ability to work quickly

• Can write clean copy under fast-paced deadline

• Thorough knowledge of sports

• Understands how to use social media to find stories

• Flexibility to work nights and weekends

• Must be willing to work out of SI's New York City office

To apply, send your resume and three clips to Stanley.Kay@simail.com and Chris.Chavez@simail.com. Please include "Breaking News Writer" in your subject line.