‘Striving for Perfection’—Bayer Leverkusen Star Reveals What Xabi Alonso Brings to Real Madrid
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix García shined a light on the "demanding" nature of Xabi Alonso that will serve Real Madrid well.
After Alonso helped Bayer Leverkusen lift their first-ever Bundesliga title in 2023, the manager welcomed multiple reinforcements to Germany ahead of the 2024–25 season, including García. The midfielder became a mainstay in Alonso’s XI, making 42 appearances across all competitions in his debut season in the German top-flight.
Although García only got to play under the Spaniard for one season before Alonso announced his departure for Real Madrid, the 27-year-old had nothing but praise for the FIFA World Cup winner.
Speaking with AS, García highlighted Alonso’s greatest strengths: “[He is] striving for perfection in every sense. He’s very detail-oriented, demanding and a perfectionist."
Alonso took over Bayer Leverkusen when the club was in the Bundesliga’s relegation zone in Oct. 2022 and then went on to top the Bundesliga the next season. Along the way, the German outfit enjoyed a record 51-game unbeaten run across all competitions. While Bayer Leverkusen failed to defend their league title, they still went unbeaten in all 34 away games in the 2024–25 season.
“The first few weeks at Madrid will be very important, and he knows how to be very precise in his instructions so that the players know what he wants from them,” García continued. “He prioritizes the team’s balance and stability through the ball.”
Alonso began his reign at Real Madrid on June 1 and will have been in charge for just over two weeks before he must lead his former club at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. It might not be as much time as the new manager would like, but he will have to work under the pressure while all eyes are on him this summer in the United States.
After Real Madrid failed to win a major trophy in Carlo Ancelotti’s final campaign, the expectations for Alonso are higher than ever. The 43-year-old was hired to usher in a new era at the biggest club in the world, but he will need to introduce some defensive stability to a Real Madrid side that conceded 76 goals across all competitions this past season.
The good news for Alonso is that he will have new signings Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold to bring balance to the Spanish outfit. The defensive reinforcements will allow Aurélien Tchouaméni, Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga to return to the midfield and create a more cohesive team, capable of winning trophies.