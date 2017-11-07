Gilbert Rogin, who was the managing editor of Sports Illustrated for five years, has died.

I'm very sad to hear of the death of the brilliant writer and editor Gilbert Rogin, former @sinow managing editor, multiple @NYerFiction contributor (33 stories), and a too-neglected novelist I wrote about here https://t.co/rB2s85i2iK — Jay Jennings (@JayJenni) November 7, 2017

Rogin was born in 1929 and became managing editor of Sports Illustrated in 1979. He held the post until 1984, when he left to become managing editor of Discover magazine. Rogin retired from Time Inc. as a corporate editor in 1991.

Rogin also contributed to the New Yorker and authored multiple books. Along with Quincy Jones, Rogin is credited with creating the hip-hop quarterly magazine Vibe.

Rogin was described as "eccentrically brilliant" and is viewed as a titan of New York magazine publishing.