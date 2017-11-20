by Lisa Eadicicco

Black Friday—which this year is Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving—is just around the corner. Retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and even Amazon have already started promoting their big deals—and some Black Friday deals start well before Thanksgiving.

Here’s a look at some of the best Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, tablets and other tech gadgets from a variety of retailers. Keep in mind that some of these deals may vary by location and may only be available in limited quantities.

Black Friday TV deals

Best Buy

Sharp 50-inch LED 1080p Roku HD TV for $329.99. Best Buy is offering this smart TV for $100 off its regular price of $429.99.

Insignia 55-inch LED 2160p 4K Ultra HD Roku TV for $399.99. For about $70, you can snag a larger 4K TV with a sharper resolution from Insignia, which is marked down to $399.99 from $499.99.

Walmart

Samsung 65-inch Class Curved 4K Smart TV for $998. Walmart is offering this curved Samsung 4K smart TV for $300 less than its usual price of $1,298. It supports HDR and Dolby Digital Plus and is wall-mountable.

Samsung 40-inch Class 4K Smart TV for $328. Those who still want an affordable 4K TV for a small den or bedroom may want to check out this 40-inch 4K TV from Samsung.

Target

LG 55-inch 4K TruMotion 120 Smart UHD TV for $499.99. Target is selling this 55-inch LG 4K TV for $200 less than its normal price of $699.99.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Motion Rate 120 Smart UHD TV for $849.99. Those seeking something a bit bigger should check out this Samsung 65-inch 4K TV, which is marked down from its original price of $1,299.99.

Polaroid 32-inch LED TV for $89.99. If you’re looking for a spare TV for the kitchen or playroom, Target is selling a 32-inch Polaroid TV for less than $100.

Black Friday laptop deals

Best Buy

Finding a high-quality laptop with the latest processors for less than $800 can be tough, which is why this Best Buy bargain is a good deal. Marked down from $849.99, the laptop includes an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 13-inch 1920 x 1080 touch screen, 256GB of storage space and 8GB of memory.

Walmart

HP Touch Laptop Bundle for $399

This deal includes an HP touchscreen laptop with 1TB of storage and 8GB of memory, a mouse, and a backpack.

Target

Those who need a laptop just for getting online may want to consider a Chromebook, particularly since this model from HP is available for $80.99 less than its usual price of $299.99. It has 16GB of storage and a screen that can bend backward so that the laptop can be used in different modes.

Black Friday tablet deals

Walmart

Apple 5th generation iPad for $249

Apple’s cheapest full-sized iPad is even less expensive on Black Friday. Walmart is selling the 32GB Wi-Fi version it for $80 less than the regular price of $329.

Target

Target is selling the smaller-sized iPad Pro for $120 less than its usual price of $649.99. Unlike the standard 5th-generation iPad, Apple’s iPad Pro tablets work with the company’s Apple Pencil stylus and include a faster processor.

Amazon Fire HD 10 for $99.99

Usually $149.99, Target’s discount on the 32GB Fire HD 10 chops $50 off the original price. Amazon tablets are ideal for those who are seeking an affordable tablet for entertainment, since its interface is optimized for easily browsing books and videos.

Black Friday accessory deals

Walmart

If there’s a PC gamer on your holiday shopping list, check out this four-piece set available through Walmart, which includes a Razer Cynosa Pro keyboard, DeathAdder mouse, Kraken headset, and Goliath mousepad. That’s a solid deal considering Razer’s Cynosa keyboard alone is priced at $79.99.

Target

JBL Charge 3 for $89.99. This waterproof Bluetooth speaker, which the company claims offers 20 hours of battery life, is on sale for $60 off its original $149.99 price.

DJI Spark Drone for $399. With its compact size and easy-to-use controls, the DJI Spark was already one of the most accessible drones for novices. Now Target is slashing the drone’s price down to $399 from $499.

Beats Studio2 Wireless Headphones for $159.99. These over-ear headphones include adaptive noise canceling and are on sale for $220 off their original price of $379.99.

Black Friday smartphone deals

Walmart

Walmart is throwing in a bonus gift card for those who activate any of the following smartphones on a contract with AT&T or Verizon: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Target

$250 Target Gift Card With iPhone Purchase. Those buying an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus on a plan with Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint will also get a free $250 Target gift card.

$300 Gift Card With Samsung Galaxy Purchase. Target is making a similar offer to those who buy a Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, or Galaxy Note 8 on a plan with Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T.

Black Friday smart home deals

Walmart

Google Home for $79. Walmart is cutting $50 off Google’s original smart speaker, the Google Home, which is usually priced at $129.

Arlo Camera 3-Pack for $199. This smart security camera setup, which includes three weatherproof wireless cameras capable of night vision and motion detection, are on sale for $200 off their original price.

Target

Google Home Mini or Amazon Echo Dot for $29. Both Google’s and Amazon’s miniature voice-activated speakers are on sale for $30 less than their usual price of $50. The retailer is also throwing in a $10 Target gift card for those who buy a Google Home Mini.

Amazon Echo Show for $179.99. Amazon’s usually pricey Echo Show, which was the first Echo device to include a screen and is capable of video calling, is on sale for $50 less than its regular price of $229.99.

Black Friday Apple Watch and Fitbit deals

Walmart

Fitbit Alta HR or Fitbit Charge 2 for $99. Walmart’s discount chops $50 off the price of these fitness trackers and throws in an extra band, which would usually cost an extra $30.

Target

Apple Watch Series 1 for $179.99. Target is selling Apple’s first-generation smartwatch for $70 off its usual price of $249.99.

This story originally appeared on Time.com.

