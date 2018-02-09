Fox News has deleted an opinion column by the network’s executive vice president and executive editor arguing that the U.S. Olympic Committee is too concerned with diversity.

“Unless it’s changed overnight, the motto of the Olympics, since 1894, has been ‘Faster, Higher, Stronger,’” John Moody wrote in a piece published Wednesday. “It appears the U.S. Olympic Committee would like to change that to ‘Darker, Gayer, Different.’”

Moody’s post was inspired by a story published Sunday in the Washington Post in which Rick Maese wrote that the USOC is “pleased” to be sending its most diverse group of winter Olympians ever to PyeongChang. (In the same paragraph, Maese also writes that Team USA “is still overwhelmingly white.”)

Moody went on to say, “Complaining that every team isn’t a rainbow of political correctness defeats the purpose of sports, which is competition.”

The column was pulled early Friday afternoon, with a Fox News spokesperson telling the Post, “John Moody’s column does not reflect the views or values of FOX News and has been removed.”

By the Post’s count, 10 of Team USA’s 243 winter Olympians are black and another 10 are of Asian descent.