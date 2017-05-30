This is annual rite of spring, but it’s been another disappointing French Open thus far for the Americans, particularly the men, who finished the first round 2-9. Only John Isner, who beat Jordan Thompson 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5), 5-3 on Tuesday, and Stevie Johnson, who defeated Yuichi Sugita in five sets on Monday, advanced to the second round. Jack Sock, the top-ranked Yank, didn't muster a set against Jiri Vesely.

Highlights from an emotional day for 🇺🇸 @SJohnson_89 over 🇯🇵 Yūichi Sugita in Round 1 of 2017 @RolandGarros.

Coverage pres. by @GEICO🦎#RG17 pic.twitter.com/MVpTH0Vwzt — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 29, 2017

Donald Young and Frances Tiafoe pushed their higher-ranked foes (Fabio Fognini and David Ferrer, respectively) to five sets but came up short. The USTA deserves credit for heightening the emphasis on clay and importing the French Open clay to the Lake Nona facility. But the results in Paris remain dismal.

