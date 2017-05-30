Tennis

John Isner, Steve Johnson are only two American men to advance at French Open

Jon Wertheim
2 hours ago

This is annual rite of spring, but it’s been another disappointing French Open thus far for the Americans, particularly the men, who finished the first round 2-9. Only John Isner, who beat Jordan Thompson 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(5), 5-3 on Tuesday, and Stevie Johnson, who defeated Yuichi Sugita in five sets on Monday, advanced to the second round. Jack Sock, the top-ranked Yank, didn't muster a set against Jiri Vesely.

Donald Young and Frances Tiafoe pushed their higher-ranked foes (Fabio Fognini and David Ferrer, respectively) to five sets but came up short. The USTA deserves credit for heightening the emphasis on clay and importing the French Open clay to the Lake Nona facility. But the results in Paris remain dismal.

Snapshots from Day 3

On working with Sebastien Grosjean: "I was kind of just looking for the right person to guide me and keep me on track. I feel like my game, I know what to do to win matches. I don't feel like my level is a problem. It's more about being consistent and obviously just finding that motivation every day to stand the grind and give 100%. He's the type of guy that cares about my well-being first rather than just tennis results. He knows I need my space at times and he knows how to deal with me."
Nick Kyrgios
On working with Sebastien Grosjean: "I was kind of just looking for the right person to guide me and keep me on track. I feel like my game, I know what to do to win matches. I don't feel like my level is a problem. It's more about being consistent and obviously just finding that motivation every day to stand the grind and give 100%. He's the type of guy that cares about my well-being first rather than just tennis results. He knows I need my space at times and he knows how to deal with me."
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Elina Svitolina
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Su-Wei Hsieh
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Sam Querrey
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
"The difference is I got some matches, some win, and then you find your confidence, you start to play better. Yeah, I have been keep working out since all the clay season. I have been practicing well. I'm happy to have won some big matches...Brings special feeling, special memories, winning here two years ago, always gonna be special when I come back here, anyway."
Stan Wawrinka
"The difference is I got some matches, some win, and then you find your confidence, you start to play better. Yeah, I have been keep working out since all the clay season. I have been practicing well. I'm happy to have won some big matches...Brings special feeling, special memories, winning here two years ago, always gonna be special when I come back here, anyway."
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Kei Nishikori
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Thanasi Kokkinakis
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Johanna Konta
Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
Fernando Verdasco
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
What do you think made the difference today? "I played absolute shit made the difference. It's quite simple. You sometimes play bad. It's just this is our sport. There is no regrets. I mean, what can you do? In Rome I played fantastic, I won the tournament. Here I played bad, I lost first round. That's the way it goes."
Alexander Zverev
What do you think made the difference today? "I played absolute shit made the difference. It's quite simple. You sometimes play bad. It's just this is our sport. There is no regrets. I mean, what can you do? In Rome I played fantastic, I won the tournament. Here I played bad, I lost first round. That's the way it goes."
CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images
Alexander Zverev
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Caroline Garcia
Adam Pretty/Getty Images
Andy Murray
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Julian Finney/Getty Images
John Isner
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Gael Monfils, Dustin Brown
GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
French Open 2017 Day 3
1 16
Close
expandIcon
1 16
Close

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters