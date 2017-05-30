Tennis

Confident Madison Keys leads American women

Jon Wertheim
3 hours ago

Putting aside the dismal results from the American men, let’s highlight the bright spots on the side of the women, who went 8-8. Playing her first Grand Slam match since the U.S. Open nine months ago, No. 12-seed Mad ison Keys looked thoroughly comfortable, swinging freely and beating Ash Barty in straight sets. She talked about the win and her confidence barometer with us after the match:

Also, Tuesday’s chapeau tip goes to 21-year-old Taylor Townsend who advanced with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Japan’s Miyu Kato. As a junior, Townsend won three of the four majors, missing out on the French Open. As a pro, she has now won four main draw matches here.

