Putting aside the dismal results from the American men, let’s highlight the bright spots on the side of the women, who went 8-8. Playing her first Grand Slam match since the U.S. Open nine months ago, No. 12-seed Mad ison Keys looked thoroughly comfortable, swinging freely and beating Ash Barty in straight sets. She talked about the win and her confidence barometer with us after the match:

.@Madison_Keys put on a powerful display to reach the 2R. Watch the top moments.#RG17 pic.twitter.com/Fu7uQONpGL — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2017

Also, Tuesday’s chapeau tip goes to 21-year-old Taylor Townsend who advanced with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Japan’s Miyu Kato. As a junior, Townsend won three of the four majors, missing out on the French Open. As a pro, she has now won four main draw matches here.