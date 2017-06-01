Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Checking in from the opening week at Roland Garros

Jon Wertheim
an hour ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim checks in from the first week at Roland Garros in Paris, where through the first days of the tournament the top women's seed dropped out, emotions are running high and the French Open title is still very much up for grabs. Wertheim checks in with SI tennis producer Jamie Lisanti and the pair discusses the current storylines surrounding the tournament, including Margaret Court's recent comments, Juan Martin del Potro's act of sportsmanship in his match against Nico Almagro, Stevie Johnson's tearful wins and more.

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Jake Agna | Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

Also on the podcast, Wertheim makes his picks for the 2017 French Open men's and women's title winners.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 

 

