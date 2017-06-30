Tennis

How to watch the Wimbledon draw: Live stream, time, updates

James Blake: Why I'd take Roger Federer over Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

The men's and women's draws for Wimbledon will be announced Friday at 5 a.m. ET.

Wimbledon is set to begin on Monday. On the men's side, Andy Murray will be looking to retain his crown as the No. 1 seed. Among the many looking to dethrone Murray will be fellow top four seeds Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who missed Wimbledon last year with a left wrist injury. These four have combined to win each of the last 14 men's titles at the All England Tennis Club.

Federer is considered the favorite after winning the Australian Open and skipping the clay court season. Nadal cruised to a French Open title earlier this month. 

On the women's side, defending champion Serena Williams will not be present to protect her title and go for her seventh tournament win. World No. 1 Angelique Kerber will try to win her first Wimbledon after falling to Williams in last year's final. In order to do that, she will have to deal with the likes of five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams and two-time winner Petra Kvitova.

See how to watch the draw below. 

Serena Williams, John McEnroe and the men vs. women debate

How to Watch

Time: 5 a.m. ET

Live stream: Follow along on the Wimbledon website.

