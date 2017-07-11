After losing at the French Open—failing to defend her title—Spain’s Garbine Muguruza deemed it a disguised blessing. She was now unburdened and could start amassing points afresh. It sounded like a rationalization. But maybe she was on to something.

A big smile on the face of Conchita Martinez as @GarbiMuguruza reaches her third Grand Slam semi-final...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6japmrU7Y7 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 11, 2017

Through five rounds at Wimbledon, Muguruza has looked like future No.1 and clear title contender; not a player in search of confidence and motivation. The latest victim of Mugu’s Wimbledon campaign: Svetlana Kuznetsova. Playing points and mindset with equal aplomb, she rolled to a straight set win setting up a Thursday date with…..

Magdalena Rybarikova. The World No. 87 kept her breakthrough campaign going with a surprisingly (inexplicably?) easy 6-3, 6-3 win over America’s CoCo Vandeweghe, the 24th seed.

The two met in the French Open and Rybarikova won her patient play. She won again today by letting Vandeweghe miss (she had eight errors to CoCo’s 30) and taking advantage of her opportunities.