This Andy Murray Sausage Baby Is a Goddamn Nightmare

Let me just say right off the bat that I’m not familiar with the relationship Scots have with their butchers. Maybe it’s not unlike the bond between some Americans and their priests or barbers. Or maybe it’s just a guy you buy meat from. Either way, I think Andy Murray’s butcher crossed a line here.

Murray and his wife, Kim, recently welcomed their second daughter. The news was announced Wednesday and Murray’s hometown butcher decided to commemorate the occasion the way he knows best.

Andy Murray welcomed his second child



This butcher decided to create a tribute out of sausage...



(📷: Tom Farmer - @TheSun Glasgow) pic.twitter.com/88Y5c2semG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 9, 2017

“We thought this would be a funny way to let people know,” butcher John Hill told The Sun.

It may be funny to a guy who spends most of his life around raw meat but it’s making me a little queasy. The eyes aren’t great, though I think what I find most disconcerting is that the sausage baby’s skin tone matches the butcher himself.