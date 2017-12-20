Venus Williams Won’t Be Charged in Fatal Car Crash

Venus Williams won’t face criminal charges after she was involved in a deadly car crash. 

By Dan Gartland
December 20, 2017

Venus Williams won’t face criminal charges after she was involved in a deadly car crash, police in Florida announced Wednesday. 

Williams’s car was T-boned at an intersection by a car being driven by 68-year-old Linda Barson on June 9. Barson’s husband, Jerome, 78, died 13 days later as a result of injuries suffered in the wreck. 

Williams told police she got stuck in the intersection when another car made a left turn in front of her. Barson then entered the intersection on a green light and broadsided Williams’s SUV. 

“Based upon this investigation and relevant Florida state statutes, no charges will be filed in this case,” Palm Beach Gardens police said Wednesday, according to The Sun-Sentinel

Police body cam footage released in July shows an officer telling Williams he believed she was at fault in the accident but didn’t issue a citation because the driver who turned in front of her got her “stuck in a bad situation.” The full report issued Wednesday also blamed the unknown third driver for starting “a sequence of events” that led to the crash. 

