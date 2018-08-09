On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with comedian Josh Berry.

In the summer of 2013, Berry became a viral sensation after receiving millions of views for his impressions of tennis players. Now, nearly five years later, Berry joins the podcast from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he is performing in his show Josh Berry: Voice Thief, to share impressions of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, John McEnroe, Nick Kyrgios and more. Wertheim and Berry also discuss how the tennis press conference provides a unique platform for Berry's impressions, how he goes about learning the accents, voices, timing and personalities of the players, what he considers off limits in his shows, how tennis players reacted to his impressions in-person and much more.

