Josh Berry's Impressions of Tennis Players Are Spot-On

Courtesy of Josh Berry/Noel Gay

On this week's podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with comedian Josh Berry about his impressions of top tennis players and figures.

By Jon Wertheim
August 09, 2018

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the latest edition of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, host Jon Wertheim talks with comedian Josh Berry.

• Never miss an episode of Beyond the Baseline. Click here to subscribe.

In the summer of 2013, Berry became a viral sensation after receiving millions of views for his impressions of tennis players. Now, nearly five years later, Berry joins the podcast from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he is performing in his show Josh Berry: Voice Thiefto share impressions of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, John McEnroe, Nick Kyrgios and more. Wertheim and Berry also discuss how the tennis press conference provides a unique platform for Berry's impressions, how he goes about learning the accents, voices, timing and personalities of the players, what he considers off limits in his shows, how tennis players reacted to his impressions in-person and much more.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.​​​​

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)