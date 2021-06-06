World No. 8 Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open following his third-round victory, citing a need to rest, Roland Garros announced.

The 39-year-old won in four sets (7-6, 6-7, 7-6, 7-5) against Dominik Koepfer on late Saturday night in a match that lasted three-and-a-half hours. After the match, his third win in the last week, Federer hinted at reassessing his status in his first Grand Slam since January 2020 as he continues to ease himself back from multiple knee surgeries.

"After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of the French Open today," Federer said. "After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery.

"I am thrilled to have gotten 3 matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court."

After dispatching Denis Istomin in straight sets in the first round, Federer needed four sets against Marin Čilić in Thursday's second-round match. Federer was due to face ninth-ranked Matteo Berrettini, who will now meet either world No.1 Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals.

"The Roland-Garros tournament is sorry about the withdrawal of Roger Federer, who put up an incredible fight last night," French Open tournament director Guy Forget said in a statement. "We were all delighted to see Roger back in Paris, where he played three high-level matches. We wish him all the best for the rest of the season."

