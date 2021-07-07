Federer Falls in Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
2021 Wimbledon Day 8 Recap: Ash Barty Will Face Angelique Kerber in Quarterfinals
Eight-Time Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer Loses in Quarterfinals

WIMBLEDON, England — Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer lost 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0 to 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the quarterfinals at the All England Club on Wednesday.

Federer turns 40 next month and never was able to summon the serving and shot-making that have carried him to 20 Grand Slam titles overall.

That is tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history.

Hurkacz is a 24-year-old from Poland who had not made it past the third round at any major tournament until this one.

Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov also reached the semifinals with wins Wednesday.

If Djokovic beats Shapovalov and then goes on to claim a sixth Wimbledon title — and third in a row — on Sunday, that would allow the 34-year-old from Serbia to tie Federer and Nadal with 20 Slam trophies.

