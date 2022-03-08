Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Alexander Zverev Put on Probation, Allowed to Compete After Outburst at Chair Umpire

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was put on probation for one year by the ATP on Monday for violently hitting the chair umpire’s stand repeatedly with his racket following a loss in doubles at the Mexico Open.

If Zverev receives a code violation that results in a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct or for “verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator or any other person while on-court or on-site,” he will be suspended from ATP events for eight weeks and fined an additional $25,000, the men’s tennis tour announced.

Zverev, who is currently ranked No. 3 and was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open, has until Friday to appeal the ruling of Miro Bratoev, the ATP senior vice president of rules and competition.

Bratoev conducted a review of what happened last month in Acapulco, Mexico, and determined that Zverev committed what is termed aggravated behavior under the major offense section of the ATP rulebook.

The ATP characterized the decision as issuing Zverev a fine and suspension that are being “withheld,” unless his behavior warrants the punishments. The probation ends Feb. 22, 2023 — one year after the episode in Acapulco.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 24-year-old German, who was the Mexico Open defending champion in singles, was kicked out of the tournament for yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire’s chair no fewer than four times.

Just before Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo finished losing a doubles match against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, Germani gave Zverev a code violation for yelling and swearing while arguing about an opponent’s shot that was ruled in. That set up match point. And once the match was over, Zverev swatted the umpire’s stand.

In Zverev’s first competition since, he won two singles matches to help Germany beat Brazil in Davis Cup action this weekend.

Zverev already has been fined $40,000 and forfeited more than $30,000 in prize money, along with all of the rankings points he earned at the Mexico Open. The ATP said at the time Zverev was docked $20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct, the maximum on-site penalty for each violation.

In October, the ATP opened an investigation into domestic violation accusations from a former girlfriend of Zverev.

More Tennis Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Fans of Queretaro and Atlas in Liga MX brawled in the stands and on the field
Soccer

10 Suspects Arrested in Liga MX Brawl

26 people have been identified as participating in the weekend’s brawl.

By Associated Press
Bryson Warren 2
Play
College Basketball

The Bryson Warren Blog: Overtime Elite Playoffs

Warren, 17, will compete in his first playoffs as a pro basketball player with Overtime Elite.

By Bryson Warren
PowerWk16
College Basketball

Week 16: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Berkmar debuts after beating No. 21 Pebblebrook in 7A Georgia state semifinals.

By Jason Jordan
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean reacts on the sideline during a game.
College Basketball

Report: Georgia, Tom Crean to Part Ways After Season

The Bulldogs are 6–25 heading into the SEC tournament.

By Zach Koons
Arizona guard Dalen Terry (4) celebrates while cutting the net after an NCAA college basketball game against California, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won the Pac-12 Conference Championship.
Play
College Basketball

Pac-12 Betting Preview: Arizona Aims to Reclaim Throne

Betting analysis for the Pac-12 tournament, featuring top-seeded and No. 2 Arizona looking to win its first conference tournament in four years.

By Matt Ehalt
South Carolina guards Zia Cooke (1) and Destanni Henderson (3) encouraging each other during the SEC women’s basketball championship.
College Basketball

Five Takeaways From the Women’s Conference Tournaments

The SEC’s status as the top conference in the sport was solidified over the weekend, but No. 1 South Carolina displayed a potential Achilles heel in Nashville.

By Ben Pickman
Providence celebrates winning the Big East regular season championship after defeating Creighton in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Providence, R.I.
Play
Betting

Big East Tournament Betting Preview: Villanova Leads Field

Providence won the Big East regular-season championship but is the third betting option at SI Sportsbook behind Villanova and UConn.

By Frankie Taddeo
Kansas forward David McCormack holds up a banner celebrating their Big 12 Championship after defeating Texas in overtime in an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Play
Betting

Big 12 Tournament Betting Preview: Kansas, Baylor Ready to Battle

Defending national champion Baylor is a slight favorite over Kansas at SI Sportsbook to win the Big 12 tournament.

By Frankie Taddeo