Tennis’s “bad boy” Nick Kyrgios earned a $7,500 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct during his round two U.S. Open match on Wednesday.

Although the Australian beat France’s Benjamin Bonzi’s in four sets, he showed some frustration on the court during the match. He used a profanity towards someone in the audience at one point. Later in the match, Kyrgios yelled at someone in his player’s box, telling the person to be more supportive or leave.

During the second set, Kyrgios argued with the chair umpire, Jaume Campistol, complaining that he could smell marijuana smoke in the stadium, even dropping an explicative picked up by the broadcast. It was not confirmed whether a fan was smoking marijuana at the match or not.

“You don’t want to remind anyone not to do it or anything?” Kyrgios asked Campistol during a changeover.

The umpire said the smell could be from the kitchen at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The Australian disagreed with that, though.

“Obviously, I’m not going to complain about food smells,” Kyrgios said. “Obviously, not.”

Kyrgios later told the media that the smell bothered him because he is asthmatic.

“When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe,” Kyrgios said, via The Associated Press. “Probably not something I want to be breathing in in between points.”

Earning fines is nothing new for Kyrgios. Just this year, he earned a $35,000 fine at the Miami Open for four different offenses, then he earned a $4,000 at Wimbledon for an audible obscenity.

