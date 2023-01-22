‘Break Point’ Inspires Netflix Curse Theory at Australian Open

The rumored “Netflix Curse” surrounding the 2023 Australian Open may be true after all 10 players featured in the first five episodes of the new docuseries Break Point have officially been eliminated from the draw.

It’s wildly all a coincidence that these 10 players would withdraw before the tournament or lose during the first four rounds of competition, especially as most of them were favorites to take home the trophy.

The last player to lose from the show was Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who just two days prior to his loss didn’t believe in the so-called “curse.” His mindset may have changed now, though.

“I thought it was funny,” Auger-Aliassime said after his third-round win, via the Associated Press. “I don’t know; I don’t think it’s connected. ... Maybe the players that lost, maybe they do feel like it’s connected, somehow. I don’t think they do. I don’t think it’s connected, anyhow.”

Here’s a breakdown of what happened with each of the 10 players in this year’s Australian Open.

Episode 1: Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis

Unfortunately for fan-favorite Nick Kyrgios, he wasn’t able to play in this year’s Australian Open due to a knee injury sustained right before the tournament. He would have been playing to defend his doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis, which is featured in the first episode of Break Point.

Kokkinakis, on the other hand, was involved in one of the most notable matches in Australian Open history when he faced Andy Murray in the second round. Murray ended up beating the Australian after dropping the first two sets in an almost six-hour match that was played until after 4 a.m. local time.

Episode 2: Matteo Berrettini and Ajla Tomljanović

No. 13 Matteo Berrettini had a similar experience as Kokkinakis as he was beat by Murray in a five-set thriller in the first round. Berrettini’s loss was arguably one of the biggest upsets in the first round as he was one of the favorites to win his first Grand Slam title.

Another Australian, Ajla Tomljanović, missed the tournament due to injury. Tomljanović announced before the Australian Open that she would miss the tournament due to a knee injury, and now she is set to miss a few months as she underwent surgery to repair the knee.

Episode 3: Taylor Fritz and Maria Sakkari

The top-ranked American men’s player Taylor Fritz was one of the favorites to win the Australian Open behind legends Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. However, his run came to an abrupt stop in the second round when he lost a five-set battle to unranked Australian Alexei Popyrin.

No. 6 Maria Sakkari was also a favorite to win the title, but her journey was cut short in the third round when she lost in three sets.

Episode 4: Paula Badosa and Ons Jabeur

Spaniard Paula Badosa did not play in the Australian Open after she withdrew beforehand with a thigh injury. She was injured in the Australian Open lead-up tournament in Adelaide.

No. 2 Ons Jabeur’s loss in the second round was one of the biggest upsets of the tournament so far. As a two-time Grand Slam finalist last year, Jabeur was hopeful this could be the tournament where she wins the title.

Episode 5: Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud

No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, as previously mentioned, was the last player out of the 10 featured in the show to be eliminated from the Australian Open after he lost in the fourth round in four sets to unranked Jiri Lehecka. The 22-year-old is still looking for his first major title.

No. 2 Casper Ruud’s loss in the second round to American Jenson Brooksby was one of the biggest storylines in the first week of the tournament. After Nadal was knocked out the day before, Ruud became one of the favorites, but his journey was cut short immediately after.