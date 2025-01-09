Alexander Zverev Shares Hilarious One-Word Response to Andy Murray Coaching Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic enlisted a former foe and longtime friend, Andy Murray, to become his new coach starting this year at the Australian Open.
This news rocked the tennis world back in November, mostly because the two legends were often considered rivals on the court. Murray is still newly retired, too, as he stepped away from professional tennis after the 2024 Paris Olympics.
World No. 2 Alexander Zverev was asked about his initial reaction to hearing the Murray coaching Djokovic news this week when sitting down with the player-coach duo at the Australian Open. It's safe to say his one-word response likely speaks for the rest of the tennis world.
"S---," was Zverev's honest reaction.
With Djokovic's 24 career major titles (10 of those won at the Australian Open) and four major titles from Murray's career, a total of 28 major titles will make up one half of the court whenever Djokovic competes. It's definitely intimidating for anyone the Serbian has to face, so Zverev's reaction is pretty accurate.
Djokovic will compete in his first round match vs. American Nishesh Basavareddy this weekend.