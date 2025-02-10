Andy Murray Expected to Remain Novak Djokovic's Coach At Least Through Wimbledon
Andy Murray shocked the tennis world when he became his former rival and longtime friend Novak Djokovic's coach at the Australian Open last month.
Their partnership came to an abrupt end at the Australian Open when Djokovic retired from his semifinal match vs. Alexander Zverev after the first set due to injury. It wasn't clear at the time whether Murray was planning to coach the 24-time major champion longer than the one tournament.
But, it sounds like Murray, who retired from tennis following last summer's Paris Olympics, is expected to remain with Djokovic through Wimbledon, at least, Stuart Fraser from The Times reported. There hasn't been an official agreement made, but this is where the conversations are leading. This means, Murray will coach Djokovic for at least two more major tournaments, the French Open and Wimbledon. Djokovic is chasing his 25th major title.
The duo seemed to have a lot of fun working together, even though the Australian Open didn't end the way they planned.
Djokovic is expected to make his return from injury next week at the Qatar Open. After that, he'll play at Indian Wells, which is often considered one of the biggest tennis events outside of the majors. He's seeking to win his 100th ATP title this season, and he might just accomplish that feat with Murray in his coach's box.