Coach Andy Murray Will Not Attend Start of Novak Djokovic 2025's Season
Novak Djokovic has revealed he will be playing in the Brisbane International, beginning Dec. 29 ... though newly-appointed coach and recently retired tennis star Andy Murray will not be in attendance.
The two legends struck the headline-making partnership just weeks ago, with Murray planning to help Djokovic through at least the Australian Open, beginning Jan. 12. Brisbane is one of the last warm-up events before the Melbourne event, where the 37-year-old Serb is after his 25th Grand Slam (with Murray's help).
"I'm excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena," Djokovic said. "I am looking forward to experiencing the incredible support from the Australian fans and making this tournament one to remember."
In September, Djokovic said he was "done" with certain tournaments for his career and no longer cared about his position in the ATP rankings. "Whether I will play other tournaments this year or in the future, I can't say right now," he continued. "For the first time in my career, I don’t have any long-term plans. I live in the moment and I’ll see what happens.” The legend finished his 2024 with just one title, although it was a good one: a gold medal at the Paris Summer Olympics. Per BBC, it is the first season since 2005 that he hasn't won an ATP event and only the fourth since 2008 without one of the Grand Slam titles.
Now, it would seem he has had a change of heart.
Brisbane runs from Dec. 29 through Jan. 5, 2025.