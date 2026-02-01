Novak Djokovic Still Believes He Could Win Major No. 25 After Australian Open Loss

Novak Djokovic played in his first major final since winning the U.S. Open in 2023 when he faced Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday in the Australian Open. However, the 22-year-old Spaniard won in four sets to capture his seventh major title and complete the career grand slam.

Djokovic will now have to wait and see if he can still win that elusive 25th major title. His 24 major wins are the most in the Open Era, but he holds a tie with Margaret Court for the all-time record. He’s been chasing that historic mark for a few years now, but Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have been in his way as they’ve won the last nine majors combined.

So, does Djokovic think he can still win that 25th title at some point? It sounds like he believes so.

“I always believe I can, otherwise I wouldn’t be competing,” Djokovic said in his post-match interview. “... When you draw a line and you make an assessment of what happened the last couple weeks, it’s an incredible achievement for me to be able to play finals, be a couple sets away to win a championship. Of course after a loss it’s a bitter feeling, but nevertheless I have to be content with this result.”

Djokovic Press Conference :



Q : "Will this Increase your belief for #25 ?"



A : "I always believed otherwise I wouldn't be here"



pic.twitter.com/blUubPrRjQ — SK (@Djoko_UTD) February 1, 2026

The only issue for Djokovic at this point is time. During his runner-up speech on Sunday the 38-year-old alluded to potentially retiring soon. If he chooses to call it quits at the end of this season, for example, he has three more major tournaments to compete in for the chance to make history. With Alcaraz and Sinner on top of their games, it may be difficult for him to surpass them for a major title.

But, never say never, especially when it comes to Djokovic. He’s dominated the sport for decades now, and he’s remained a strong competitor year after year. Who’s to say he won’t win at least one more major?

