Carlos Alcaraz Shares How Jannik Sinner's French Open Performances Have Motivated Him
There's a good possibility that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will meet in the French Open final on Sunday. Alcaraz already booked his spot in the semifinals, while Sinner faces Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals on Wednesday for his chance to advance.
So far in the major tournament, though, both Alcaraz and Sinner have been dominating their opponents. Alcaraz is coming off a quick and powerful 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 win over Tommy Paul, and Sinner has yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year. The World No. 1 and 2 are definitely delivering.
Alcaraz was asked if him and Sinner, an opponent seen as one of his biggest rivals at this stage of his career, are sending "messages" with their huge wins on opposite nights. Are they showing off to one another, in other words?
“I don’t know," Alcaraz said laughing, via The Tennis Letter. "Obviously I love to watch matches in my days off. And yeah, let’s say he’s inspiring me in some ways just to give my 100% every match. And I see him, how important it is just to play such a great level in the whole match, just have more time to recover after the match. I’m trying to do it as well. Trying to be really focused during the whole match.
"And see the importance of having more time to recover for the next matches. For me, it’s great to have tennis. I love grand slams because in my days off I have great matches to watch and get inspired from watching them.”
So, in a way, Sinner's dominance is motivating Alcaraz to continue performing his best just in case they face each other this weekend.
Alcaraz would be looking to win his fifth major and second consecutive French Open title, while Sinner would be aiming to win his fourth major and first French Open. Sinner has yet to reach a French Open final as well, and Alcaraz actually spoiled his chance last year by beating him in an epic semifinals match at Roland Garros.