Carlos Alcaraz Makes Sad Announcement About Injury Forcing Him to Miss Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz announced late last month that he would have to miss the French Open due to his wrist injury. On Tuesday he shared more bad news as that injury will force him to also miss Wimbledon, which begins in late June.

“My recovery is going well and I feel much better, but unfortunately I'm still not ready to be able to play, and that's why I have to withdraw from the grass-court swing at Queen's and Wimbledon,” Alcaraz wrote on social media. “They are two really special tournaments for me and I'll miss them a lot. We keep working to return as soon as possible!”

Alcaraz, who suffered the injury at the Barcelona Open in early April, has won Wimbledon twice, in 2023 and 2024. He lost in the men’s final last year to his rival, Jannik Sinner, in four sets.

The French Open starts this Sunday in Paris.

Carlos Alcaraz’s seven grand slam titles

Alcaraz, who just turned 23 earlier this month, has won seven grand slam titles. His first came at the 2022 U.S. Open when he beat Casper Ruud in four sets.

Here’s a look at all of his grand slam wins:

Tournament Years Won Australian Open 2026 French Open 2024, 2025 Wimbledon 2023, 2024 U.S. Open 2022, 2025

Alcaraz turned profession in 2018 and quickly became one of the best men’s players in the world. After his win at the U.S. Open in 2022 he became the youngest player to be No. 1 in the ATP rankings at 19 years and 130 days.

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