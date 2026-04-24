Carlos Alcaraz Announces He Won’t Play in French Open Due to Injury

The tennis world got some bad news Friday as Carlos Alcaraz announced on social media that he will not be playing in this year’s French Open due to a wrist injury he suffered earlier this month at the Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz, the two-time defending French Open champion, is currently ranked No. 2 in the world behind his rival, Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz beat Sinner in last year’s final in a thrilling match that went five sets and, at five hours and 29 minutes, was the longest final in French Open history.

He also won’t play in the Italian Open, which starts next week.

“After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the evolution to decide when we will return to the court,” Alcaraz wrote on social media. “It's a complicated moment for me, but I'm sure we'll come out stronger from here.”

The 2026 French Open starts on May 18.

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