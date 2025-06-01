Carlos Alcaraz Praises Ben Shelton After Epic French Open Showdown
Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton definitely delivered in their highly anticipated fourth-round matchup at the French Open on Sunday.
After a first-set tiebreak that went to 10 points, Alcaraz went on to win the match 7-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Fans at Court Philippe-Chatrier were entertained throughout the whole match. The two competitors even shared a sweet moment at the net after Alcaraz's victory—it was clear these two young tennis stars really admire one another.
Alcaraz praised Shelton on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly after the match ended. It's fun to watch a young tennis duo show so much gratitude towards one another even after a giant blockbuster match.
"Well played @BenShelton!" Alcaraz wrote. "IT was a fun match! Happy to be in the quarters!"
This wasn't the only classy move made by Alcaraz on Sunday. During the second set, the 22-year-old forfeited a point when he told the umpire that he hit the ball without the racket in his hand. The crowd applauded Alcaraz for being honest in this moment, especially during a close match.
Alcaraz, the defending French Open champion, will go on to face another American—Tommy Paul—in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Spaniard is looking to win his fifth major title and second French Open title.