Every Celebrity We Spotted During the First Round of Wimbledon
Pull out your best tennis whites, everyone—it's time for Wimbledon, the premier tournament of grass season. As always, the event is being held at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the historic members-only club just outside of London. Considering it is one of the year's four Grand Slams, we can expect celebrities to attend in spades.
This year's event is especially attractive considering the return of tennis legend Serena Williams, who will be competing in both the singles draw and the doubles draw (she will be playing alongside her sister, Venus, in the latter event).
Curious which A-listers have been spotted in the stands so far? We've got the roundup for you below, and will be sure to keep this page updated throughout the first week of action.
Bad Bunny
David Beckham
Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull
Niall Horan
Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow
Isla Fisher
Jason Isaacs
Taron Egerton
Maura Higgins
Jameela Jamil and James Blake
Mark Rylance
Mary Berry
Noah Jupe
Richard Osman
Alexander Ludwig
Richard Gadd
More Tennis from Sports Illustrated
Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.