Every Celebrity We Spotted During the First Round of Wimbledon

Pull out your best tennis whites, everyone—it's time for Wimbledon, the premier tournament of grass season. As always, the event is being held at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the historic members-only club just outside of London. Considering it is one of the year's four Grand Slams, we can expect celebrities to attend in spades.

This year's event is especially attractive considering the return of tennis legend Serena Williams, who will be competing in both the singles draw and the doubles draw (she will be playing alongside her sister, Venus, in the latter event).

Curious which A-listers have been spotted in the stands so far? We've got the roundup for you below, and will be sure to keep this page updated throughout the first week of action.

Bad Bunny

¡Benito está aquí! The Puerto Rican rapper was among those in the stands at the All England Club. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

David Beckham

The famous footballer attended the event alongside his mother, Sandra (right). | Tim Clayton/Getty Images

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull

Turnbull, a British model and DJ, and Beckham have been dating for about a year and a half. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Niall Horan

Horan, an Irish musician and former member of One Direction, brought his girlfriend Amelia Wooley as his plus one on Monday. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, Maude Apatow

In addition to Maude (far right), Apatow and Mann have another daughter named Iris. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Isla Fisher

Fisher is an Australian actress known for "Confessions of a Shopaholic" and the "Now You See Me" franchise. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jason Isaacs

Isaacs is a prolific British actor, perhaps best known to U.S. audiences for his work as Lucius Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" franchise. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Taron Egerton

Egerton (left) had star-making turns as the lead in the "Kingsman" franchise and 2019's "Rocketman." | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Maura Higgins

A new bombshell has entered the arena: Higgins, a former 'Love Island' and 'The Traitors U.S.' contestant, looked positively whimsical wearing tennis ball-themed heels to day one of the tournament. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jameela Jamil and James Blake

Jamil is a British podcaster and actress, and Blake is a British songwriter and music producer. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Mark Rylance

Rylance is an Academy Award-winning British actor known primarily for his work in the theater. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Mary Berry

The former "Great British Bake Off" host was in the crowd on day one. | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Noah Jupe

Jupe is an actor best known for his work in "A Quiet Place," "Ford v Ferrari," and "Honey Boy." | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Richard Osman

Osman is a British television presenter and author, known for his "Thursday Murder Club" mystery novels. | Neil Mockford/GC Images

Alexander Ludwig

Ludwig, an actor, is perhaps best known for his work in YA films like "The Hunger Games," but he will soon star in season 4 of HBO's "The White Lotus." | Neil Mockford/GC Images

Richard Gadd

Gadd won multiple Emmys for his work creating and starring in the Netflix miniseries "Baby Reindeer." | Karwai Tang/WireImage

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