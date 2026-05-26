Jessica Pegula, Taylor Fritz Headline the Biggest Upsets From the French Open First Round

The 2026 French Open is underway, with the first round officially ending on Tuesday after three days of competition. The first round of a major is always a toss up as fan favorites and top players can be shockingly upset, while Cinderella stories can be born.

There were plenty of surprising results, but six big upsets that happened in the first round at Roland-Garros, with two of the top-ranked American stars suffering losses.

Here’s a round-up of the biggest losses in the first round, and how these players now being eliminated from the French Open impacts the rest of the field.

Jessica Pegula

American Jessica Pegula, who was the fifth-ranked player in the tournament, surprisingly lost in the first round to the unranked Australian Kimberly Birrell in three sets. Pegula came out charging and won the first set 6–1, but lost the next two 6–3 each to Birrell.

The French Open’s always been a tough major tournament for Pegula as she’s only reached the quarterfinals once in her career. But, she hadn’t suffered a first-round exit in Paris since 2020. It would’ve been a tough journey for Pegula to advance past the quarterfinals this year as she was in world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka’s quarter. Sabalenka is the clear frontrunner to win her quarter.

Birrell will go on to face Oleksandra Oliynykova in the second round, while Pegula will shift her focus to grass season.

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz suffered one of the biggest early upsets of the French Open against fellow American Nishesh Basavareddy. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

American Taylor Fritz’s upset in the first round was one of the most shocking in the tournament, if not the most. Fritz, ranked seventh, faced fellow American Nishesh Basavareddy, who was competing in his first ever French Open match. It’s rare to win your debut match in a tournament, especially against one of the top ranked players in the world.

It wasn’t an easy win for Basavareddy as the first three sets all finished in a tiebreak, with Fritz winning the third set to hold onto hope for a comeback victory. In the end, though, Basavareddy held off Fritz and won 7–6, 7–6, 6–7, 6–1. This marked the second year in a row in which Fritz suffered first-round exits in Paris. Fritz had only played in one match in the last two months ahead of the French Open as he’s dealt with knee tendinitis that’s kept him sidelined.

USA's Nishesh Basavareddy UPSETS fellow American No. 7 Taylor Fritz 🤯🚨



Fritz was the second highest ranked American coming into to Roland-Garros 😱 pic.twitter.com/IxRtJNmuFt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2026

Basavareddy will compete in another all-American match as he’ll face Alex Michelsen in the second round. He sits in No. 2 Alexander Zverev’s quarter.

Daniil Medvedev

The former world no. 1 Daniil Medvedev played a thrilling back-and-forth match against wild-card Adam Walton on Tuesday, but ultimately lost 6–2, 1–6, 6–1, 1–6, 6–4. The match took three-and-a-half hours.

Medvedev was seen as one of the challengers to possibly take down No. 1 Jannik Sinner. However, like Fritz, this marked the second year in a row in which the sixth-ranked Medvedev suffered a first-round exit, and it’s his third in four years in Paris. He’s lost in the first round seven times. Medvedev is fully aware of his bad luck at Roland-Garros: “I know why I don't really play my best in Roland-Garros, but if I say it, it's [making] excuses. So I keep it to myself.”

The young Australian Walton will go on to face American Zachary Svajda in the second round. They sit in Félix Auger-Aliassime’s quarter, another player who nearly lost in his five-set first round match.

Zheng Qinwen

No. 5 player Zheng Qinwen from China suffered a rough first-round loss to Maja Chwalińska. Zheng dealt with foot blisters in the second set from the blistering heat in Paris. Chwalińska won 6–4, 6–0 over last year’s quarterfinalist. Zheng notably won the Olympic gold medal at Roland-Garros during the 2024 Paris Olympics, so it’s always a special place for her. Losing in the first round was definitely not what Zheng expected.

Zheng was emotional in her post-match press conference as she explained that the first-round loss was ““really, really tough for [her].”

Chwalińska will go on to face No. 23 Elise Mertens in the second round. They sit in the reigning champion Coco Gauff’s quarter, who will be difficult to advance past.

Alexander Bublik

Alexander Bublik, who is ranked ninth at the tournament, also lost in a close four-set match to 36-year-old German Jan-Lennard Struff after winning the first set originally—5–7, 7–6, 4–6, 5–7. With the loss, Bublik is expected to drop out of the top-10 ATP rankings.

It would’ve been a tough journey for Bublik to advance past the quarterfinals, where he finished last year, as he sat in world no. 1 and clear favorite Jannik Sinner’s quarter. Last year was the one and only time that Bublik won past the second round—clay season is not his best.

Struff will go on to face Jaime Faria in the second round.

Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka entered this year’s French Open knowing it would be his last as he plans to retire from tennis at the end of the season. Wawrinka won the Roland-Garros title in 2015 and was a finalist in ‘17.

His first-round loss wasn’t a typical upset in the sense that he was ranked higher than his opponent Jesper de Jong, it was more so an upset for tennis fans as many hoped Wawrinka would post a good run in his final French Open appearance. Unfortunately, de Jong appeared to be too tough of an opponent for the 41-year-old Swiss player, winning 6–3, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4.

It was an emotional end for the beloved French Open star.

Stan Wawrinka shows his love for the fans after his final match at Roland-Garros 🧡 pic.twitter.com/DjqLr52Ni6 — TNT Sports (@tntsports) May 25, 2026

De Jong will face Federico Cina in the second round. They sit in No. 2 Zverev’s quarter.

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