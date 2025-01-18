Gael Monfils Had the Perfect Wife Guy Line After His Upset Win at Australian Open
There are few players in men’s tennis as thrilling to watch than France’s Gael Monfils.
On Saturday in Australia, and late Friday night for those watching stateside, Monfils put on an absolute masterpiece of a performance against No. 4 Taylor Fritz, upsetting the American star in four sets.
At 38 years old, this man still electrifies on the court, and celebrates in kind.
After the match, Monfils only continued the show.
Speaking on the court after the win, Monfils and the crowd were reminded that Monfils’s wife, No. 28 seed Elina Svitolina, would be next to play at Margaret Court Arena, facing off against No. 4 Jasmine Paolini.
Monfils didn’t miss a beat.
“I think I warmed up the court for her,” Monfils said, earning laughs from the crowd.
As it turns out, both Monfils and Svitolina were able pull off their upset wins, advancing to the quarterfinals of their respective tournaments.
The power of love-love.