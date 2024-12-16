Nick Kyrgios Set to Play Doubles With Novak Djokovic in Tennis Return
After essentially not playing professional tennis for two years, Nick Kyrgios will make his long awaited return at the Brisbane Invitational in his home country of Australia starting Dec. 29.
Kyrgios, however, won't be competing alone in his tennis return. The 29-year-old announced on Instagram that he will play doubles alongside Novak Djokovic at the tournament, something the 24-time major champion doesn't do often at tournaments.
The tournament will be one of the big tune-ups to the Australian Open, where Kyrgios will play in a major tournament for the first time since the U.S. Open in 2022.
Even though the two tennis stars faced each other in the 2022 Wimbledon final, which Djokovic won, they have formed quite the friendship off of the tennis court. But, it hasn't always been cordial between the two.
Kyrgios publicly called Djokovic a "tool" in 2021 when the Serbian was at the forefront of the Australian Open drama revolving around him not getting vaccinated for COVID-19. They have since grown past this and now joke around with each other on social media.
The duo has actually only played against each other three times, as Kyrgios holds a 2–1 lead all-time. His only loss was in the Wimbledon final.
It'll be interesting to watch these two players compete together instead of against each other for once.