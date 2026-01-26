Serena Williams Shares Sweet Video of Her Playing Tennis With Her Daughters

Serena Williams hitting tennis balls on a court is always a lovely sight to see. It’s even more special when Williams is swinging her tennis racket alongside her two daughters, Olympia and Adira.

The 23-time major champion posted a sweet video on Instagram on Monday morning, highlighting that for one, she’s back on the tennis court, and for two, her daughters seem to really be into tennis. Well, at least eight-year-old Olympia does.

The camera panned to Olympia on the back court hitting tennis balls just like her mom, while two-year-old Adira was seen on the middle court backing away from her tennis racket.

If anything, though, Williams is introducing her daughters to her first true love, tennis. It’s awesome to see the next generation of “Williams sisters” on the tennis court.

“Generational W̶e̶a̶l̶t̶h̶ Tennis,” Williams captioned the video.

Since Williams stepped away from tennis at the 2022 U.S. Open, there’s been various occasions in which rumors have spread that she would unretire and come back to the sport. Most recently, this occurred in December when it was announced that she applied to be reinstated to the International Registered Testing Pool. She quickly shut down those rumors with a simple tweet at the time. But, any video showing Williams back on the court seems to always reignite those rumors.

If anything, Williams is just introducing her daughters to the sport she loves. And, it’s not like she would never play tennis again after retiring.

