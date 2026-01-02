Venus Williams to Make First Australian Open Appearance Since 2021
At age 45, and newly wed, Venus Williams isn’t slowing down any time soon.
The tennis legend doesn’t compete on the court very often, but she will continue competing at the Australian Open this month after being named a wild-card entry. With this bid, Williams will make her first appearance at the major tournament since 2021. She hasn’t competed outside of the United States since ’23, either. It will mark her first tournament played as a married woman, too, as she recently wed actor, producer and model Andrea Preti.
Williams will make Australian Open history with her appearance. She will be the oldest woman to compete in the main draw at the tournament, surpassing the previous record held by Japan’s Kimiko Date, who was 44 during his 2015 performance.
“I’m excited to be back in Australia and looking forward to competing during the Australian summer,” Williams said, via a press release. “I’ve had so many incredible memories there, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career.”
Williams competed in three tournaments in 2025, including at the U.S. Open. She won her first singles match since Aug. 2023 back in July of last year at the D.C. Open. She followed up that performance with an appearance at the Cincinnati Open before finishing her year at the U.S. Open. We might get to see more of Williams on the tennis court in 2026 as she starts her season early in 2026.
The 45-year-old notably last appeared in an Australian Open final in 2017 against her sister Serena, who won the title in straight sets. The elder Williams sister hasn’t captured an Australian Open title in her career, but has won seven majors singles titles.