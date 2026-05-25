Which Men’s Tennis Players Have Completed a Career Grand Slam? Jannik Sinner Could Be Next

Jannik Sinner is on an outstanding historical run as he enters the French Open. He won his sixth ATP 1000 event in a row (a streak only he’s accomplished in tennis) by capturing the Italian Open title. In doing so, he became just the second player behind Novak Djokovic to complete the career Golden Masters, meaning he’s now won all nine of the ATP 1000 events.

Sinner could add on to his historic season by winning the French Open in the coming weeks as Roland-Garros is the only major the Italian has yet to win. He would complete his career grand slam with a victory in Paris.

His friend and rival Carlos Alcaraz accomplished his career grand slam in February by winning the Australian Open. Sinner and Alcaraz have combined to win the last nine major titles. Alcaraz won’t be competing in the French Open as he deals with injury, so Sinner will be looking to capture the title against a different opponent than normal.

If Sinner completes his career grand slam, he’ll be the 10th men’s player to ever do so in tennis. Take a look at the nine players to achieve this impressive milestone.

Men’s tennis players who have completed the career grand slam

An asterisk next to the date indicates they are still actively competing. The years denote the time span in which the players won major tournaments, not how long it took to complete the career grand slam.

Player Total Majors Australian Opens French Opens Wimbledons U.S. Opens Years Novak Djokovic 24 10 3 7 4 2008–23* Rafael Nadal 22 2 14 2 4 2005–22 Roger Federer 20 6 1 8 5 2003–18 Roy Emerson 12 6 2 2 2 1961–67 Rod Laver 11 3 2 4 2 1960–69 Andre Agassi 8 4 1 1 2 1992–2003 Fred Perry 8 1 1 3 3 1933–36 Carlos Alcaraz 7 1 2 2 2 2022–26* Don Budge 6 1 1 2 2 1937–38

Fred Perry was the first men’s tennis player to ever complete the career grand slam back in 1936. Don Budge followed shortly after him by winning all four majors in just two years. In fact, in ‘38, Budge became the first player in history to win all four majors in the same calendar year, also known as the “Calendar Slam.” There’s only been five tennis players in general to accomplish this feat, and only two of them being men’s players—Rod Laver completed the calendar slam twice in 1962 and ‘69.

The “Big Three”—Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic—make this list as they have won the three most majors in men’s tennis history. It took Federer from winning his first major at 2003 Wimbledon to finally capturing his sole French Open title in 2009 to achieve the feat. Nadal won his first major at the 2005 French Open, then completed his career grand slam at the 2010 U.S. Open. Djokovic took a while longer to complete his career grand slam—he won his first major at the 2008 Australian Open, then finally captured a French Open title in 2016.

Alcaraz was the youngest man to achieve his career grand slam as he did so at just 22 years of age earlier this year.

Jannik Sinner’s majors won

Entering the 2026 French Open, Sinner has won four major tournaments in his young career.

Australian Open 2024

U.S. Open 2024

Australian Open 2025

Wimbledon 2025

At 24 years old, Sinner would be the same age that Nadal was when he finished his career grand slam. And, it would be fitting to do so at Nadal’s favorite tournament.

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