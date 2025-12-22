Reminder: Don’t Get Sucked In by the Dumbest Trope in Sports
1. I’m not exactly sure when it started, but in recent years, many folks in sports media like to rely on the unbelievably stupid and meaningless phrase, “Win the press conference.”
If a new coach has good banter and comes across as smooth at his introductory media briefing, he wins the press conference. If the coach doesn’t have good banter and is awkward, he gets ripped.
But press conferences don’t count in the win-loss standings. When it comes to being a head football coach, all that matters is how his team performs on the field.
Here’s a sampling of headlines after Liam Coen had his introductory press conference as the new coach of the Jaguars on Jan. 27, which featured him botching Jacksonville’s “Duval” chant:
“Jaguars’ Liam Coen did not win his introductory press conference.”
Liam Coen is getting flamed on the internet for his awkward press conference moment
NFL World Clowing Jaguars HC Liam Coen For Opening Press Conference
NFL Coach Mocked For Messing Up Team Chant At First Press Conference
Jaguars coach gets roasted over incredibly awkward moment
The problem, of course, is that people like to make the leap that a bad or awkward press conference is a red flag for a head coach. The reality is that the introductory press conference means absolutely nothing.
Coen’s Jaguars are 11-4. They’ve won six games in a row having ended Denver’s 11-game winning streak on Sunday and are in great position to win the AFC South.
And after Jacksonville dominated the Broncos for a 34-20 victory, Coen had a great press conference moment when he took a dig at Broncos coach Sean Payton, who called the Jaguars a small-market team earlier in the week.
I beg all sports fans to never click on any article that talks about a coach winning or losing a press conference. It’s a complete waste of your time.
2. It was nice to see Tony Romo give us a throwback to the days when he predicted plays on Kenneth Gainwell’s 45-yard touchdown catch at the end of the second quarter in Sunday’s Steelers-Lions game. Before the snap, Romo circled Gainwell at the top of the screen and said, “Linebacker on Gainwell.”
A second later, Aaron Rodgers heaved a pass to Gainwell.
Romo then quickly told viewers that Gainwell made the catch after refs ruled it incomplete and that it would be a touchdown.
Romo also totally nailed the final play of the game that saw an offensive pass interference penalty wipe out a Jared Goff touchdown pass.
3. CBS also did a solid job by getting the video of Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf striking a fan in the stands while the game was in commercial. Romo’s simple reaction of just, “Oh my gosh,” perfectly summed up the surreal video.
Here’s another video from inside the stadium of Metcalf’s transgression. This video is great because you can hear the shock from the fans who witnessed the incident.
4. Mike Tirico’s “WHAT IS HE DOING?!” on Ravens tight end Mark Andrews attempting a ridiculous lateral against the Patriots last night was so good.
5. I wrote last week that the NFL was set up for a monster Week 18 with meaningful games all over the place. On the other end of the spectrum, though, is Christmas Day. The slate, with two afternoon games on Netflix and a night game on Prime Video, has ended up being complete garbage.
The Cowboys play the Commanders early, with both teams out of the playoff picture. The Lions visit the Vikings late afternoon.
The Vikings are done while the Lions will need a miracle to make the postseason. Detroit needs to win their last two games (at Minnesota, at Chicago), while Green Bay will need to lose their final two games (vs. Ravens, at Minnesota) to make the playoffs.
And the Christmas nightcap will feature the Broncos at the Chiefs, who may start Chris Oladokun at quarterback after losing to the Titans Sunday. That’s a rough one for Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit.
6. This week’s SI Media With Jimmy Traina features an interview with the voice of Monday Night Football, Joe Buck.
The veteran broadcaster talks about ESPN’s end-of-season schedule, which will include two playoff games, how he handles “storylines” while calling a game and how everyone at Disney is preparing for ABC/ESPN airing next year’s Super Bowl.
In addition, Buck also sheds light on the Troy Aikman-Caleb Williams dustup from earlier in the season, talks about being named the Ford C. Frick Award winner by the Baseball Hall of Fame, whether he has any interest in hosting Good Morning America and much more.
Following Buck, Sal Licata from SNY TV joins me for our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include WFAN parting ways with Sal, the state of sports media, Christmas, Nurse Jackie, Rob Reiner’s career and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
You can also watch SI Media With Jimmy Traina on YouTube.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: With tonight being the last night of Hanukkah, it’s mandatory to get in the annual viewing of this classic.
