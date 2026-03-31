Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 86 (NHL + MLB Bets for March 31)

Hello friends.

Welcome to day 86 of betting $100 a day, every day for a year.

2 and 2 night last night for a very, very, very slight loss.

We lost just $1.19. Uh, bit of bad luck in the Blue Jays game.

The , uh, Cody Ponce was well on his way to go over his strikeout total, but then he got hurt, left the game.

Uh, so that's bad luck for my bets, bad luck for me as a Blue Jays fan.

That was a terrible game to be at as a Blue Jays fan.

We lost our pitcher and the Jays lost by like 10 runs to the worst team in baseball.

Not good, not good.

Uh, but that's OK.

That brings our year to date record to 157 wins, 173 losses, 1 push for a loss of $172.

56.

Let's move on to today's action.

Let's just jump right into it.

We're gonna start with $30 on the New Jersey Devils against the New York Rangers.

Uh , Devils have been the top 5 virtually.

By the way, that's a Seinfeld reference.

Uh, are there, are there younger people out there that, that don't know Seinfeld, haven't watched Seinfeld.

If you haven't, please watch Seinfeld, Seinfeld.

Uh, Devils, uh, top 5 in virtually every single advanced metric, uh, including 2nd in expected goals percentage since the Olympic break.

Rangers bottom 5 in a lot of those advanced metrics, 26th in expected goals percentage in that time frame.

So I'll back the Devils as slight favorites there.

Similar spot in my second bet, $30 on the Hurricanes minus $135 against the Blue Jackets.

Similar situation, the Hurricanes actually lead the NHL, uh, in a lot of advanced metrics just like they have been for a number of years now.

They are an advanced metrics lover's dream, uh, leading the NHL in Ci percentage, Fenwick percentage, expected goals percentage, high danger scoring chances.

Uh, and now they take on a Blue Jackets team that's relatively middle of the pack, and I've already seen actually, as the morning has gone on, some money has come in on the Hurricanes.

So I think we're on the right side there if you can still grab a $-135 which is available as of myself recording this.

And then I have $20 on a Victor Arvidsson under 0.5 points.

So I'm gonna bet on a guy to not record a point.

I don't think I've ever placed this bet before.

Usually, I'm betting on guys to get points.

Uh, he is a winger for the Boston Bruins.

His ice time has fallen off pretty significantly lately.

He's averaging just 14 minutes and 50 seconds of ice time in 15 games so far in the month of March.

Uh, and now the Bruins take on a Stars team that is very good defensively.

The 2nd in expected goals against, 3rd in actual goals against since the Olympic break.

Uh, so I'm gonna bet on Arvidsson to not record a point.

And then I do have one baseball prop uh $20 on Ryan Feltner under 3.5 strikeouts minus 114.

He will get the start for the Rockies against the Blue Jays tonight and the Blue Jays have picked up right where they left off in terms of not striking out great plate discipline.

They have the lowest strikeout rate in the majors last year.

So far this year through the 1st 4 games, or second, they've struck out on 16.5% of their uh at-bats.

And Ryan Feltner is not a strikeout pitcher, uh, averaged just 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season, so under 3.5 strikeouts for Ryan Feltner minus 114.

Those are my top 3, top 4 bets for tonight's sports betting action.

Best of luck to all of your bets, gambler blessed.

We'll see you back here tomorrow.