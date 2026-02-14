Is an Olympic Day Trip to Cortina Possible? 🧐

Today, I'm going to try and make it all the way to Cortina and back and catch part of a curling match in between.

Let's see if we can get it done.

It's about 6:15 here in Milan, and I'm headed to the first leg of my trip to Cortina.

I have a 7:15 train.

First stop is Milano Centrale.

So we made it to Chintrada.

It's about 6:40 right now.

Debating on whether we're getting some food or not.

They do have food on the train, so we'll figure that out and then we'll get on the train.

It's about 9:40 right now, a little after 9:40 .

Our bus is until 10:20.

We've got to find out where our bus is first.

So a little bit confusing when you get here to Venice, you have to transfer at the Marco Polo Airport.

Hopefully, that is the last bus we have to take.

All right, we're at the Marco Polo Airport now, 2 hours up to Cortina making our transfer onto that last bus, and then our first leg is done.

We made it to Coratina and it is absolutely stunning and beautiful here, but we don't have too much time.

Got to get to the curling rink.

We can't take you inside there, so I'm just gonna show you the beautiful Cortina and I'll see you on the other side.

Back from the curling, got to see part of it, but we got to catch this bus at 3:30.

This is the riskier part of the trip, because if I don't make my train, I gotta find a different way home.

It's 6:20 here in Venice.

First half of the trip done.

Now it's time to just get some food, get on that train and get back to Milan.

Back in Milan, we are so close.

Finally back at the hotel room.

It is about 11 p.m. here.

It was an awesome trip, but a really long trip.

I think about 16 hours, 45 minutes from the time I left the hotel to the time I got back.

Good night.

I'm exhausted.

I gotta go to bed.