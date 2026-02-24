"We ain't playing to lose, man" - Miami University Head Coach Travis Steele

Any coach that says that they need to take a lot is, is no way.

No we ain't playing to lose, man.

Like I do think you can learn from losses , but you can learn from wins.

That's what the great teams do.

They learn from winning, because there's so many areas we gotta get better at still here that I think we could take another jump as a team here over the next few weeks.

And, um, you know, we just take it day by day, man, like just enjoying the process, like I said, of practice and lifting and film.

And uh getting better, man, cause I still think we have some upside with our team.