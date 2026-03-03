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Arnold Palmer Invitational Best Bets
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Transcript
It's time for the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and I got 3 best bets to win this week, starting with Matt Fitzpatrick, who's available at 26 to 1 at DraftKings.
He leads the PGA Tour in ball striking heading into this week and he is 12th in par 5 scoring, which is extremely important at Bay Hill.
You have to get birdies or better on these.
Power 5s if you want to win.
That brings me to my second pick to win this week.
It is Jake Knapp, who I'm betting on once again this time, he's at 40 to 1 at FanDuel.
He leads the PGA Tour in par 5 scoring.
He's also 2nd and scoring averaged 3rd in total strokes gain.
I'm gonna keep betting on him until either his play falls off or until The betting market adjusts.
And then if you want a bit of a long shot this week, consider Alex Non at 85 to 1.
He is a master of scrambling which could be important if the winds pick up at Bay Hill.
He's inside the top 10 in the field, both in strokes gained around the green and strokes gain putting.
And let's not forget he had a very good fall season, winning twice on the DP World Tour.